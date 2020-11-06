Trend of the Week: make a statement with a super-size collar

Meet your 2020 go-to accessory.
Trend of the Week: make a statement with a super-size collar

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 19: A model walks the runway during the Alberta Ferretti fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 19, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

INSPIRATION:

Pie-crust, Peter Pan or prairie-style; when it comes to collars, this season’s mantra is ‘super-size me’. 

From glistening tie-neck iterations at JW Anderson to Ganni’s puritanical twist on the trend, fashion’s neck-nominated focus is fit for Zoom-purpose. 

Staying-at-home suddenly got interesting. Are you ready for your close-up?

Second image: Organza collar, Ganni, €175 

Organza collar, Ganni, €175
Organza collar, Ganni, €175

THE EDIT:

Show some neck with one of these beauties.

Sheer Peter Pan collar blouse, & Other Stories, €69

&amp; Other Stories, €69
& Other Stories, €69

Ganni ruffled checked cotton-blend seersucker blouse, Net-a-Porter, €175 

Net-a-Porter, €175
Net-a-Porter, €175

Textured ruffle collar puff sleeve top, & Other Stories, €59 

&amp; Other Stories, €59
& Other Stories, €59

Star collar ruffle blouse, Topshop, €42 

Topshop, €42
Topshop, €42

Contrast knit faux fur jacket, Zara, €49.95 

Zara, €49.95
Zara, €49.95

Knit cardigan with gem buttons, Zara, €29.95 

Zara, €29.95
Zara, €29.95

Contrast knit sweater, Zara, €29.95 

Contrast knit sweater - Zara, €29.95
Contrast knit sweater - Zara, €29.95

STYLE NOTES:

  • Commitment shy? Switch up a simple t-shirt or crew neck knit with a detachable collar as seen at Ganni and Rixo.
  • Toughen up a prairie collar with an oversized blazer and tread-sole leather boots.
  • Pair a pie crust cardigan with leather trousers for a new spin on an ‘80s favourite.
  • Add a bow to your collar for Princess Diana realness.

Read More

Dress worn by Kate Middleton during visit to Ireland named dress of the decade

More in this section

Balenciaga : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Take a walk on the wild side with animal prints
Prada - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Trend of the Week: How to wear faux fur
Face paining 10 of the best Halloween looks
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland - Day 1

Dress worn by Kate Middleton during visit to Ireland named dress of the decade

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices