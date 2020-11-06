Trend of the Week: make a statement with a super-size collar

INSPIRATION:

Pie-crust, Peter Pan or prairie-style; when it comes to collars, this season’s mantra is ‘super-size me’.

From glistening tie-neck iterations at JW Anderson to Ganni’s puritanical twist on the trend, fashion’s neck-nominated focus is fit for Zoom-purpose.

Staying-at-home suddenly got interesting. Are you ready for your close-up?

Second image: Organza collar, Ganni, €175

THE EDIT:

Show some neck with one of these beauties.

Sheer Peter Pan collar blouse, & Other Stories, €69

Ganni ruffled checked cotton-blend seersucker blouse, Net-a-Porter, €175

Textured ruffle collar puff sleeve top, & Other Stories, €59

Star collar ruffle blouse, Topshop, €42

Contrast knit faux fur jacket, Zara, €49.95

Knit cardigan with gem buttons, Zara, €29.95

Contrast knit sweater, Zara, €29.95

STYLE NOTES:

Commitment shy? Switch up a simple t-shirt or crew neck knit with a detachable collar as seen at Ganni and Rixo.

Toughen up a prairie collar with an oversized blazer and tread-sole leather boots.

Pair a pie crust cardigan with leather trousers for a new spin on an ‘80s favourite.

Add a bow to your collar for Princess Diana realness.