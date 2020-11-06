Trend of the Week: make a statement with a super-size collar

Pie-crust, Peter Pan or prairie-style; when it comes to collars, this season’s mantra is ‘super-size me’.
From glistening tie-neck iterations at JW Anderson to Ganni’s puritanical twist on the trend, fashion’s neck-nominated focus is fit for Zoom-purpose.
Staying-at-home suddenly got interesting. Are you ready for your close-up?
Sheer Peter Pan collar blouse, & Other Stories, €69
Ganni ruffled checked cotton-blend seersucker blouse, Net-a-Porter, €175
Textured ruffle collar puff sleeve top, & Other Stories, €59
Star collar ruffle blouse, Topshop, €42
Contrast knit faux fur jacket, Zara, €49.95
Knit cardigan with gem buttons, Zara, €29.95
Contrast knit sweater, Zara, €29.95
- Commitment shy? Switch up a simple t-shirt or crew neck knit with a detachable collar as seen at Ganni and Rixo.
- Toughen up a prairie collar with an oversized blazer and tread-sole leather boots.
- Pair a pie crust cardigan with leather trousers for a new spin on an ‘80s favourite.
- Add a bow to your collar for Princess Diana realness.