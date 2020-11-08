Menswear: How to look good for less

This month, we look at how to build a winter wardrobe that will endure time and place. In a mostly muted palette, the selection is typified by an air of sophistication and elegance with minimalism brought into sharp focus.

While the Irish winter, spent mostly in a mandated lockdown, means we won’t be debuting new finds in the office or the pub, there is still reason to dress up: for yourself. The pieces below, while not necessarily intended to be worn together, are fashion food for thought.

Outerwear from Depop

With a chill sweeping across the land, there has never been a more urgent need for a winter coat. Go ‘back in time’ for this buy, as vintage is just as reliable as brand new, store-bought products. Depop is a second-hand app that operates much like a vintage market: sellers source and sell a wide variety of clothing items — and much more.

Augustinas Vasiliauskas, the founder of Depop store ‘They Picked This’ which stocks smart, reasonably priced vintage finds whose quality competes with any other offering of winter outerwear on the market, said “buying pre-loved pieces is a good start of making the clothing industry more sustainable. It is usually more affordable and you often get a better quality item”. Most importantly, the pieces are typically one of a kind.

Knitwear

ARKET recyled cashmere roll neck - €150

Another essential in one’s apparatus to brave the Irish winter is knitwear. Owing to the increased interest and demand in sustainability, Swedish retailer ARKET launches its first recycled cashmere and responsible wool range for the season at hand.

The products, like this grey roll-neck sweater, are made from a melange of second-hand cashmere fibres and RWS-certified (a responsible wool credit) merino wool. (Cashmere can damage the environment through the harmful effects of overgrazing.) The range of responsible wool is expected to grow in seasons to come.

Relaxed shirt

COS cotton corduroy shirt - €89

From the latest instalment of the Swedish retailer’s Core by COS range, this collection of essentials includes a black corduroy shirt made from organic cotton featuring a hidden button-up front. Based on the idea of weekend layers and investment pieces, the shirt can be styled open with knitwear underneath or buttoned over jeans for a relaxed feel.

On the autumn/winter 2020 runways, corduroy was given a contemporary makeover with vibrant palettes (MSGM) and oversized suiting (Dolce & Gabbana; Brunello Cucinelli). This shirt, an adaptable addition to any wardrobe with its stylish ease, mirrors that idea of a corduroy update — gone are the days of it being known as a fusty, frumpy material.

Black trousers for ‘any look’

H&M black trousers, €59; H&M jeans, €49

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus shifted the working landscape for so many. Offices are now ghost towns. But the formal wear we wore to them is not suffering from a similar demise. Tailoring dominated the catwalks at shows like Chalayan, Dunhill, Dries van Noten and Dior.

H&M comes into the fold with a pair of black slim-fit trousers that have the ability to add a note of elegance to any look. (For a more nonchalant ensemble, opt for blue jeans — an abundance of which appeared on the runways this season: Gucci, Paul Smith.)

Boots

Office boots - €72

As illustrated in a recent column, the footwear trend of autumn/winter 2020 is undoubtedly boots. From cowboy to combat, Paddock to Wellington, there is an assortment of styles currently on the market, mostly in steeper price brackets from the likes of Bottega Veneta and John Lobb.

Actors such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Timothee Chalamet are rarely seen without them on off-duty days. Office’s ‘Boss’ style, ankle-length and round-toed, bridges the gap between casual and formal with a distressed leather finish and lug-heeled sole. The joy of boots is how they can ground tailoring in something more informal and how they can elevate even the most unpretentiously casual of looks.