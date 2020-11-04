Dress worn by Kate Middleton during visit to Ireland named dress of the decade

The silk Falconetti dress worn by Kate Middleton at an event in Dublin has been voted the dress of the decade by fashion bible Vogue
Dress worn by Kate Middleton during visit to Ireland named dress of the decade

Kate wore the Falconetti dress to a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Guinness Storehouse during her time in Dublin in March. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 12:32
Denise O’Donoghue

A dress worn by the Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to Ireland in March has been named as the dress of the decade by fashion magazine Vogue.

Kate Middleton wore the emerald green Falconetti dress, which was designed by Susie Cave of The Vampire's Wife, for the first engagement of her royal tour, completing the look with green heels, a sparkling gold clutch and oversized gold earrings.

The silk Falconetti dress has now been voted the dress of the decade by fashion bible Vogue.

The silk dress worn by the Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to Ireland has now been voted the dress of the decade by fashion bible Vogue. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The silk dress worn by the Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to Ireland has now been voted the dress of the decade by fashion bible Vogue. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Other famous faces who have worn the Falconetti dress include Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Aniston.

The Vampire’s Wife was founded by Susie Cave in 2016 and has picked up a host of celebrity admirers. 

Supermodel Kate Moss says the brand's designs are like luxury “Little House on the Prairie dresses” while singer Florence Welch is taken by the brand's gothic look. "They make you look like you’re practising witchcraft in a very romantic cult," she said.

How much would the dress of the decade set you back? It sells for £1,595, or €1.805,95 from thevampireswife.com.

Read More

Take a walk on the wild side with animal prints

More in this section

Prada - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Trend of the Week: How to wear faux fur
Face paining 10 of the best Halloween looks
A close up of healthy ketogenic food The Skin Nerd: Omegas, ceramides, and good fats are what your skin craves
Balenciaga : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020

Take a walk on the wild side with animal prints

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices