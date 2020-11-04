Dress worn by Kate Middleton during visit to Ireland named dress of the decade

A dress worn by the Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to Ireland in March has been named as the dress of the decade by fashion magazine Vogue.

Kate Middleton wore the emerald green Falconetti dress, which was designed by Susie Cave of The Vampire's Wife, for the first engagement of her royal tour, completing the look with green heels, a sparkling gold clutch and oversized gold earrings.

The silk Falconetti dress has now been voted the dress of the decade by fashion bible Vogue.

Other famous faces who have worn the Falconetti dress include Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Aniston.

The Vampire’s Wife was founded by Susie Cave in 2016 and has picked up a host of celebrity admirers.

Supermodel Kate Moss says the brand's designs are like luxury “Little House on the Prairie dresses” while singer Florence Welch is taken by the brand's gothic look. "They make you look like you’re practising witchcraft in a very romantic cult," she said.

How much would the dress of the decade set you back? It sells for £1,595, or €1.805,95 from thevampireswife.com.