Take a walk on the wild side with animal prints

There’s something about animal print that captures our fashion-conscious hearts.

It’s the quirkier of prints that’s a bit bold, kind of kitsch yet can hold its own when it comes to glamour.

With a safari of prints from leopard to tiger to zebra finding your fashion tribe is easy.

Looking for inspo? Think less Kat Slater, more Kate Moss for iconic style.

Wrap Dress, €229,Baum und Pferdgarten #ieloves - That’s A Wrap: We love how the pizazz of animal print brings instant glamour to the wrap dress, €229, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Bucket Hat, €35, & Other Stories Let It Rain: Love or loathe her Emily Cooper has given the bucket hat an iconic revival, €35, & Other Stories.

Star Trainers, €120, Dune London Stargazer: Take a walk on the wild side with a mix match of animal and star prints, €120, Dune London.

Sweatshirt, €46.73, Oliver Bonas Get Sweaty: Amp up your athleisure wear with a pop of leopard print, €46.73, Oliver Bonas.

Animal-Print Coat, €79.95, Zara Into The Wild: Since outdoor meet-ups are the new going out, go wild with a leopard print coat, €79.95, Zara.

Ruffled Dress, €39.99, Mango Tiger Trail: The unexpected pairing of ruffles and tiger print inject an edgier vibe to the over sized mini dress, €39.99, Mango.

Flared PJ Pants, €195, Essentiel Antwerp Panti Bliss: Let your inner Bianca Jagger roar with these fabulous flared zebra print PJ style trousers, €195, Essentiel Antwerp.

Green Bag, €275, Bimba Y Lola Off The Scales: Energise your autumn accessories with a shot of snakeskin, €275, Bimba Y Lola.

Pink Zebra Print Blouse, €43, River Island Pretty In Pink: Bring out the feminine side of big cat prints with a pink blouse, €43, River Island.