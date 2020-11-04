Take a walk on the wild side with animal prints

Take a walk on the wild side with animal prints

Let It Roar: Full on leopard print with sharp tailoring roamed free on the Balenciaga runway.

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 06:00
Paula Burns

There’s something about animal print that captures our fashion-conscious hearts. 

It’s the quirkier of prints that’s a bit bold, kind of kitsch yet can hold its own when it comes to glamour.

With a safari of prints from leopard to tiger to zebra finding your fashion tribe is easy. 

Looking for inspo? Think less Kat Slater, more Kate Moss for iconic style.

Wrap Dress, €229,Baum und Pferdgarten

#ieloves - That’s A Wrap: We love how the pizazz of animal print brings instant glamour to the wrap dress, €229, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Bucket Hat, €35, & Other Stories

Let It Rain: Love or loathe her Emily Cooper has given the bucket hat an iconic revival, €35, & Other Stories.

Star Trainers, €120, Dune London

Stargazer: Take a walk on the wild side with a mix match of animal and star prints, €120, Dune London.

Sweatshirt, €46.73, Oliver Bonas

Get Sweaty: Amp up your athleisure wear with a pop of leopard print, €46.73, Oliver Bonas.

Animal-Print Coat, €79.95, Zara

Into The Wild: Since outdoor meet-ups are the new going out, go wild with a leopard print coat, €79.95, Zara.

Ruffled Dress, €39.99, Mango

Tiger Trail: The unexpected pairing of ruffles and tiger print inject an edgier vibe to the over sized mini dress, €39.99, Mango.

Flared PJ Pants, €195, Essentiel Antwerp

Panti Bliss: Let your inner Bianca Jagger roar with these fabulous flared zebra print PJ style trousers, €195, Essentiel Antwerp.

Green Bag, €275, Bimba Y Lola

Off The Scales: Energise your autumn accessories with a shot of snakeskin, €275, Bimba Y Lola.

Pink Zebra Print Blouse, €43, River Island

Pretty In Pink: Bring out the feminine side of big cat prints with a pink blouse, €43, River Island.

Read More

Trend of the Week: How to wear faux fur

More in this section

Face paining 10 of the best Halloween looks
A close up of healthy ketogenic food The Skin Nerd: Omegas, ceramides, and good fats are what your skin craves
Street Style At Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 : Day Eight Flower power: darker florals for chilly weather
Prada - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021

Trend of the Week: How to wear faux fur

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices