Take a walk on the wild side with animal prints

There’s something about animal print that captures our fashion-conscious hearts.
It’s the quirkier of prints that’s a bit bold, kind of kitsch yet can hold its own when it comes to glamour.
With a safari of prints from leopard to tiger to zebra finding your fashion tribe is easy.
Looking for inspo? Think less Kat Slater, more Kate Moss for iconic style.
Wrap Dress, €229,Baum und Pferdgarten
Bucket Hat, €35, & Other Stories
Star Trainers, €120, Dune London
Sweatshirt, €46.73, Oliver Bonas
Animal-Print Coat, €79.95, Zara
Ruffled Dress, €39.99, Mango
Flared PJ Pants, €195, Essentiel Antwerp
Green Bag, €275, Bimba Y Lola
Pink Zebra Print Blouse, €43, River Island
