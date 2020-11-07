Weekend Loves: interior design, comfy wellies and Erin's Derry Girls diary

Get in the swim with Sea Studio’s Atelier collection (above)

With more people than ever discovering the joys of sea swimming this year, the new photographic prints by Co. Wicklow’s Sea Studio are bound to make a splash.

Graphic designer Niall Meehan’s new ‘Atelier’ collection of 33 prints give the sense of being in the seascape rather than looking at it. The beautiful photos are printed on museum-grade 100% cotton paper to archival standards using pigmented UV resistant inks.

Prints (210mm x 198mm) cost €42, mounted prints (306mm x 284mm) cost €47 and the new 2021 calendar featuring Niall’s life-affirming photography costs €19.95. www.seastudio.ie.

Expert home advice at the FINISHED.ie Virtual HomeShow

Interiors lover Lorraine Keane sits on a sofa at Seapoint Dublin joined by Jennifer Walsh, FINISHED.ie and Pat McGuinness, Bespoke Sofa Company, Galway launching a virtual home show.

Tired of looking at the four walls and all the jobs that haven’t been tackled for years?

Need some expert advice and inspiration? Then tune into FINISHED.ie Virtual HomeShow on Saturday 21st November to discover a one stop shop for home renovating and decorating.

With a centre stage hosted by Lorraine Keane, The Interiors Association of Ireland on hand to offer free expert advice and DIY, interiors and design professionals online, you can chat with business owners, take live tours of showrooms and shop for furniture, lighting, art and more in real-time.

Register for free at www.FINISHED.ie

Cork Science Festival sparks inspiration online

Pictured at the launch of Cork Science Festival is Aoibhe Jacob. Picture: Clare Keogh

Starting tomorrow, Cork Science Festival will go online for a week sparking a love of science in people of all ages.

Entitled ‘Shaping our Future’, this year’s festival has something for everyone - from robot building workshops to live readings to virtual climate hacks. Discover the fun of science through electricity workshops, fan-powered vehicles or microscopic universes.

Watch the ‘Up in Smoke’ show with Professor Baloney or uncover the power of lightning with Mark the Science Guy.

Supported by Science Foundation Ireland as part of Science Week Ireland, Cork Science Week is a fun and factual celebration of science, technology, engineering, maths and art. www.corksciencefestival.ie

Design and functionality in perfect harmony - Collina Strada x Skullcandy

Skullcandy, one of the coolest audio brands around, just got even better with the launch of an exclusive partnership with New York fashion label and social platform Collina Strada.

Known for its fearless youthful designs, Collina Strada is also dedicated to sustainability, self-expression, youth mental health and climate awareness.

Combining a bright, bold design with adjustable sensory bass, 40-hour battery life, track and volume control and built in Tile® finding technology, we think these limited edition, flat-folding Crusher® Evo sensory bass headphones are the perfect gift for the teen or young person in your life.

Limited Edition. €169.99. Available here.

Classic design with contemporary comfort from FitFlop

Think FitFlop only do flip flops? Then think again.

The FitFlop range has evolved to include trainers, shoes, boots and even wellies that you can actually walk in (life changing).

These ‘Knot’ boots feature a versatile pared-back silhouette with a statement folded knot design that will go with everything from jeans to skirts. The boots are made from leather with a slip-resistant sole and include FitFlop’s ergonomic, all-day cushioning SupercomFF™ midsoles so they both look and feel great.

Available in black, lingonberry and tan. €150. Available from footwear retailers nationwide and online from www.fitflopireland.net and www.arnotts.ie

Erin’s Diary - The Official Derry Girls book

If, like us, you binge watched the hilarious Derry Girls then you’ll love Erin’s Diary by playwright, screenwriter and creator of the show Lisa McGee.

It's the perfect tie in to the award-winning Channel 4 series with the best Nineties soundtrack around. Set in Derry, Northern Ireland in the 1990s, Derry Girls may deal with army check points, armoured cars and societal division but teenage Erin has troubles of her own - from her non-existent love life to her embarrassing family members.

Fans of the show will love Erin’s Diary with its inner musings, newspaper clippings, poignant teen poetry, school reports and more.

Hardback. Trapeze. November 12th 2020. UK£16.99. In all good bookshops.