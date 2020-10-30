Trend of the Week: How to wear faux fur

Ain’t nothing like the real thing, baby.
Annmarie O’Connor

INSPIRATION:

When it comes to fur, faking it is a badge of honour. From Stella McCartney’s sustainable ‘fur-free-fur’ to the quick-drying modacrylic used by Australian brand Unreal Fur, today’s 2.0 iterations are a breed unto themselves. 

Gone are the stiff tell-tale piles and itchy acrylic naps of yore. 

Here to stay are more environmentally-conscious practices like those adopted by Parisian purveyors La Seine et Moi. Imposter syndrome just got real.

Double-breasted teddy coat, Whistles, €289 

THE EDIT:

Give these beauties a hirsute salute.

Unreal Fur animal print jacket, Farfetch, €574 

Stella McCartney ‘Adalyn’ patchwork faux fur coat, Net-a-Porter, €1,595 

‘Colonel’ faux fur-trimmed coat, Shrimps, €750 

Unreal Fur ‘Furever’ leopard-print faux fur coat, The Outnet, was €400; now €220 

Full-length fur coat, M&S, €125 

Faux fur jacket, Topshop, €95 

Zebra faux fur coat, River Island, €134 

La Seine et Moi 'Jane' jacket, Farfetch, €329 

STYLE NOTES:

  • ELEGANTLY WAISTED: Make like Prada and cinch a full-length faux fur with a contrasting belt. Add heels.
  • CULT OF COSY: Layer a tonal faux fur over a joggers and roll neck for easy chic.
  • TOP OF THE CROPS: Pair a bolero-style faux fur with skinny jeans and over-the-knee boots.
  • TOTALLY COLLARED: Pay homage to the trend with considered accents like faux fur collars and cuffs.

