Trend of the Week: How to wear faux fur

When it comes to fur, faking it is a badge of honour. From Stella McCartney’s sustainable ‘fur-free-fur’ to the quick-drying modacrylic used by Australian brand Unreal Fur, today’s 2.0 iterations are a breed unto themselves.
Gone are the stiff tell-tale piles and itchy acrylic naps of yore.
Here to stay are more environmentally-conscious practices like those adopted by Parisian purveyors La Seine et Moi. Imposter syndrome just got real.
Give these beauties a hirsute salute.
- ELEGANTLY WAISTED: Make like Prada and cinch a full-length faux fur with a contrasting belt. Add heels.
- CULT OF COSY: Layer a tonal faux fur over a joggers and roll neck for easy chic.
- TOP OF THE CROPS: Pair a bolero-style faux fur with skinny jeans and over-the-knee boots.
- TOTALLY COLLARED: Pay homage to the trend with considered accents like faux fur collars and cuffs.