Weekend Loves: Winter coats, doorstep portraits and Irish accessories

Go baa-tty for Irish wool with Galway 2020 Project Baa Baa

Just launched and running until the end of November, Galway 2020 Project Baa Baa is a celebration of all things sheep-related. Bringing together artists, designers, food and craft producers, Project Baa Baa celebrates the cultural, economic and environmental impact of sheep. As part of the exhibition, internationally-renowned stylist Paula Hughes has teamed up with photographer Eilish McCormick to curate the Wool Showcase featuring the work of many Irish designers and makers who use wool in their products including Colin Burke, Bernie Murphy, and Fiona Daly whose work is pictured here.

www.projectbaabaa.com

Twilight Together by Ruth Medjber -

a book for our time

Dublin-born music and portrait photographer Ruth Medjber is renowned for her photographs of stars such as Grace Jones, The Foo Fighters and Beyoncé and her work has appeared in NME, Rolling Stone and Kerrang! magazines. With no gigs to photograph, in March this year Ruth began to photograph people in their front windows at dusk - creating a stunning document of an extraordinary time in our lives. Capturing the mood of the country in these challenging times, with portraits of 499 people in Ireland from Clifden to Cabra, Twilight Together: Portraits of Ireland at Home has been shortlisted for the An Post Irish Book Awards.

Twilight Together is is available from November 5 at all good bookshops nationwide.

www.ruthlessimagery.com

Irish jewellery to brighten dark days

With few opportunities to boost our mood at the moment what better way than to gift ourselves some jewellery from Irish company MoMuse, styled here by Aisling Farinella against a backdrop of Irish clothing from The Landskein, Stable, Sphere One and Four Threads. Photographed by Veronika Faustman the earrings range in price from €65 to €225 and necklaces from €95 to €275. With designs incorporating freshwater pearls, black diamonds, Swarovski crystals and semi-precious stones such as jasper and onyx, the MoMuse collection is the perfect way to add sparkle to your life as the days grow darker.

www.momuse.ie

Focus on self-care with Irish skincare brand Nami Naturale

Founded by architect turned organic cosmetic expert Jan Fay, Nami Naturale is an Irish brand based in Co. Cavan. Originally from the Philippines, founder Jan makes products that are a balm for the skin and soul - they smell amazing and they work.Turn your beauty regime into a self-care ritual with products such as her ‘Goodbye & Hello’ complete face cleaning oil or her ‘Rejuvenate’ nourishing face oil. Induce a good night’s sleep with the ‘Antok’ room and pillow spray or soothe rough, chapped skin with her ‘Hand & Feet Saviour’ balm pictured here (€25.95 for 30g).

www.naminaturale.com

Irish-designed accessories from new brand Peelo

Julie Peelo has worked globally for brands such as Marni, John Galliano and DVF. She now brings her experience and eye for design to her new accessories brand Peelo. Designed in Dublin and crafted in Porto, Portugal the versatile wallets and bags are made from fine Italian tumbled, Saffiano and nappa leathers. The range includes large and small tote bags, crossbody bags, zip-around wallets and clutch bag designs with prices ranging from €120 to €295.

www.peelo.ie

The elements made easy with Regatta

It looks like many of us are going to be spending a lot more time outdoors this winter, whether that’s meeting with a friend for a walk and a chat or standing on the sidelines of the pitch at the kids’ training sessions (fingers crossed). An innovative way to beat the cold is the new Voltera II coat for women (pictured here) and the Volter Shield II for men (both €160) by Regatta. Made from waterproof and breathable Isotex performance fabric, the coats contain battery-operated slimline panels with three temperature settings making them perfect for city or country living.

www.regatta.ie or in stores nationwide when restrictions allow.