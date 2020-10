Not content with being the number one print for spring, florals are going rogue by being a firm winter favourite.

As the evenings draw in, winter florals are in full bloom.

To suit the autumnal mood, look to darker blooms for a stylish edge.

Take inspiration from Alessandro Michele at Gucci where luxurious fabrics of jacquard and velvet reign supreme.

Abstract Print Dress, €325, Joe Noe

Clockwork Orange: Make florals interesting again with abstract prints in autumn’s favourite hue, €325, Joe Noe.

Silk Scarf, €219, Tidings

#ieloves: Blooming Graceful: We love the season’s must-have silk scarf accessory especially when it’s an Irish design, €219, Tidings.

Floral Cardigan, €39.95, Zara

Fresh As A Daisy: Pretty floral motifs elevate cosy knits this autumn season, €39.95, Zara.

Floral Jacquard Trousers, €995, Dries Van Noten, Net-A-Porter

Evening Blooms: Make after-dark dressing sumptuous with jacquard trousers, €995, Dries Van Noten at Net-a-Porter.

Pleated Skirt, €70.83, Oliver Bonas

Sweet Spot: Pink doesn’t have to be ditsy. Opt for richer tones for a more grown-up vibe, €70.83, Oliver Bonas.

Floral Shirt, €73, River Island

Delicate Drama: If you don’t fancy a botanical overload take a refined approach with subtle blooms, €73, River Island.

Tunic Dress, €97.50, Oxendales

Easy Breezy: Choose a tunic style dress to wear florals with ease - match with knee high boots to complete the look, €97.50, Oxendales.

Printed Denim Blazer, €150, Uterque

Into The Woods: Look to the world of nature for a contemporary take on florals, €150, Uterqüe.

Jumpsuit, €216, Feri

Popical Botanical: Bring a retro feel to florals with a vibrant ‘80s inspired hand-painted jumpsuit, €216, Férí.