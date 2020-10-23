Trend of the Week: Fringe Festival

Feeling hemmed in? Prepare to push your style to the edge.
A model presents a creation for Bottega Veneta's' Women Fall - Winter 2020 fashion collection on February 22, 2020 in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 06:00
Paula Burns

INSPIRATION

In the current climate of restriction, the freedom of fringing feels fitting. 

Decorative, bohemian and deliciously deviant, its mere presence is one of quiet anarchy. 

From emancipated flappers to cattle-ranching cowgirls, the time-honoured trim has become synonymous with independence and unbridled joy. 

If ever there were a time to test a trend… 

Knitted wool tunic, Arket, €150
Knitted wool tunic, Arket, €150

Above: Knitted wool tunic, Arket, €150 

THE EDIT:

Your order of fashion with all of the trimmings.

Whistles, was €429, now €343.20
Whistles, was €429, now €343.20

Fringe wrap coat, Whistles, was €429; now €343.20

Alice and Olivia, €313.34
Alice and Olivia, €313.34

‘Felicity’ Fair Isle fringe skirt, Alice and Olivia, €313.34 

H&M, €59.99
H&M, €59.99

H&M Conscious check wool-blend shacket, H&M, €59.99

Maje, €95
Maje, €95

High-waisted suede belt, Maje, €95

Topshop, €89
Topshop, €89

Faux leather fringe jacket, Topshop €89

Matches Fashion, €297
Matches Fashion, €297

Officine Générale ‘Camelia’ fringed wool-blend midi skirt, Matches Fashion, €297 

Maje (Outlet), €225
Maje (Outlet), €225

‘M’ bag in shearling and leather, Maje (Outlet), €225 

STYLE NOTES:

Pair a…

fringe-hem skirt with a buttoned shirt, oversized blazer and kitten heels.

fringe shacket with a sweater dress and tread sole boots.

fringe blanket skirt with a cashmere polo neck and leather knee boots.

fringe belt with a jumpsuit and heels.

Read More

