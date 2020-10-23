Trend of the Week: Fringe Festival

INSPIRATION

In the current climate of restriction, the freedom of fringing feels fitting.

Decorative, bohemian and deliciously deviant, its mere presence is one of quiet anarchy.

From emancipated flappers to cattle-ranching cowgirls, the time-honoured trim has become synonymous with independence and unbridled joy.

If ever there were a time to test a trend…

Knitted wool tunic, Arket, €150

THE EDIT:

Your order of fashion with all of the trimmings.

Whistles, was €429, now €343.20

Alice and Olivia, €313.34

H&M, €59.99

Maje, €95

Topshop, €89

Matches Fashion, €297

Maje (Outlet), €225

STYLE NOTES:

Pair a…

fringe-hem skirt with a buttoned shirt, oversized blazer and kitten heels.

fringe shacket with a sweater dress and tread sole boots.

fringe blanket skirt with a cashmere polo neck and leather knee boots.

fringe belt with a jumpsuit and heels.