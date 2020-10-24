Weekend Loves: Our guide to bright ideas and beautiful things

The exquisite Secret Garden collection by Boodles

If, like me, your favourite book as a child was The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett, you’ll be bowled over by the new collection by Boodles - official jewellery partner of the new film (streamed to Sky Cinema) by STUDIOCANAL and HeyDey films starring Dixie Egerickx as Mary Lennox alongside Colin Firth and Julie Walters.

With suites entitled ‘Snowdrop’, ‘Column & Ivy’ and ‘Walled Garden’, the jewellery echoes key moments from the film and book through nature-inspired designs in white and yellow diamonds, pink opals and tourmalines, tsavorites and sapphires.

A much-loved classic brought to sparkling life by a glittering partnership. The Secret Garden Keyhole pendant with brilliant cut diamonds in platinum and 18 carat yellow gold. €6,600.

Boodles, 71 Grafton Street, Dublin and at www.boodles.com

Be inspired by interiors and The Lives of Others

This year has meant curtailing our travels abroad while, at the same time, spending more time indoors. Escape and be inspired by ‘The Lives of Others: Sublime Interiors of Extraordinary People’ by acclaimed Irish photographer Simon Watson.

From a 17th Century Italian palace to artists’ studios and gracious residences in Austria and Spain, Watson’s book is a must-have for any interior design lover.

Masterfully capturing outstanding homes around the world including Christian Louboutin’s Paris apartment and Guinness-heir Garech de Brún’s hillside retreat in Wicklow, this book is the perfect coffee table addition.

Hardcover with jacket. UK£50. www.rizzoliusa.com

Snuggle up with a new sweater from M&S

Meeting people outdoors is the only option for now so it might be a good time to invest in new winter woolies.

With its pleasantly soothing colour palette, and on-trend Fair Isle design, this sweater by M&S is a great way to keep warm. €40.

www.marksandspencer.com

RHA 190th Annual Exhibition makes online debut

Now in its 190th year, Ireland’s largest and longest-running open submission exhibition is available to view online for the first time. Showcasing painting, sculpture, print, photography, drawing and architectural models, this is a unique opportunity to purchase a piece of art from a carefully curated edit of work.

The RHA Annual Exhibition, the theme of which is ‘Landscape’, is currently installed at the gallery and will reopen to the public when restrictions allow. Support creatives while investing in outstanding art with prices starting at just €140.

https://rhagallery.viewingrooms.com

Refresh your home with Colourtrend’s Contemporary Collection

Why not create a dedicated workspace with paint? Colourtrend is one of Ireland’s best known paint brands and has been keeping up with trends for over 65 years.

As part of their 2020 Contemporary Collection they have just launched a palette of 28 new shades drawing inspiration from Ireland’s landscape, architecture, culture and a sense of nostalgia for times past.

Make your time at home more beautiful with muted heathers, mauves and terracotta tones. Pictured here is ‘City Dusk’. Prices from €75 - €82.50 for five litres.

Available at www.colourtrend.ie and from Colourtrend stores and key stockists nationwide.

Childhood favourite inspires: Natasha Rocca Devine x La Bougie

Irish-Italian home stylist and interiors expert Natasha Rocca Devine, aka ‘The Interiors NRD’, has also been inspired by her childhood favourite ‘The Secret Garden’.

Natasha has partnered with Cork candlemakers La Bougie to create The Secret Garden candle with top notes of lavender, musk, tonka bean and honey. The recyclable glass is a luxurious green with gold feathered fans, while the candle is made from La Bougie’s unique rapeseed blend of wax and cotton wicks. Inspired by the calming power of nature, and with a burn time of 50 hours, the candle costs €30.

www.theinteriorsnrd.com/thesecretgarden/

