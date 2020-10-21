That '70s Show: we're all alright with retro threads

The past has a funny way of catching up on us, especially when it comes to fashion.

Designers are renowned for rehashing looks from days gone by.

This season saw Hedi Slimane at Celine pay homage to the Parisian bourgeoisie of the ‘70s.

Choose frilled necklines, midi hemlines and fur-trimmed coats for a modern reinterpretation of the decade’s style.

Almost Famous: Penny Lane meets Gloria Steinem for a grown-up take on the ‘70s groupie style as seen at Celine (pictured above).

Slouchy Knee-High Boot, €290, Arket

Stepping Up: Would a ‘70s style edit be complete without a knee-high boot? Go slouchy for a more casual everyday look, €290, Arket.

Snake Bite: Enhance the snakeskin midi skirt with a pop of lime for dynamic vibes, €39.95, Zara.

Frill Neck Blouse, €51, River Island

Behind The Frills: The excess of ‘70s style is made for the statement blouse – think Princess Anne meets Liberace, €51, River Island

Sweater Vest, €129, Baum und Pferdgarten

The Graduate: Relive your college heydays with the season’s must-have knit, €129, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Bag, €29.99, Parfois

Fringe Festival: A boho cocktail of suede and fringe makes for an easy transition to a ‘70s look, €29.99, Parfois.

Burgundy Hat, €255, FAO Millinery

Jagged Edge: Emulate the cool rock style vibe of Bianca Jagger with this burgundy hat, €255, FAO Millinery.

Faux Fur Coat, €645, Shrimps

#ieloves: Cult Classic: How could we not love this regal faux fur coat? It’s a classic that will keep you in style through the decades, €645, Shrimps.

Lace Midi, €59.99, Vampire's Wife at H&M

Dressed To Kill: The decade’s staples of floral patchwork and lace are given a glamorous overhaul, €59.99, The Vampire’s Wife at H&M.

Flared Check Trousers, €119, Uterque

Reality Check: Plenty of volume gives a modern spin to the retro checked flare, €119, Uterqüe.