Celebrate the comfort zone with the latest autumn/winter styles from Opera Lane Cork

BIG SOFTIE

Pictures: Miki Barlok

Softer iterations of wardrobe staples act as a stylish salve in the current climate.

Looking for an upgrade? Swap the tired tracksuit pairing for a new breed of cosy shirt-jackets and sweater dresses.

Check shacket, H&M, €49.99 Sweater dress, New Look, €32.99 Chelsea boot, H&M, €29.99 Crossbody bag, Topshop, €16

CARE BEAR

Social distancing may have put the kibosh on hugs but this deep-pile ‘teddy’ coat gives us all the feels. Super snug and textured to the touch, make it part of your winter arsenal.

Teddy aviator jacket, Next, €78 Floral sheer roll neck, H&M, €9.99 Floral maxi dress, H&M, €39.99 Hiker boot, H&M, €44.99

SMOCK IT TO YA

With restrictions tightening, space has become a valuable commodity. That said, there’s always room for a smock dress. Easy-to-wear; even easier to layer – whatever the weather.

Collar leopard print mini smock dress, H&M, €27.99 Tulle sleeve t-shirt, River Island, €34 Wellington-style boots, H&M, €39.99 Beret, H&M, €9.99

QUILTING QUEEN

As we socialise more outdoors, practicality wins big. Watch countryside clobber like quilted jackets and tractor-soled boots become closet classics, especially when worn with a feminine twist.

Quilted coat, Next, €83 Collar t-shirt, H&M, €14.99 Check dress, H&M, €27.99 Woven leather belt, Gap, €39.95 Chunky sole Chelsea boot, Office, €98

SHOW SOME NECK

Today’s collar crush is the ideal match for Zoom dates or home-office conference calls. From knitted iterations to prim prairie realness, keeping camera-ready just got easier.

Collar t-shirt, H&M, €14.99 Sleeveless knit, H&M, €22.99 Faux leather mini skirt, New Look, €24.99 Wellington-style boot, H&M, €39.99 Glasses, Specsavers, €129

KNIT WIT

Where would we be without the warm embrace of a chunky jumper? Oversized geansaís and notice-me knits all lend themselves to staying in by the fire or embracing the great outdoors.

Lace dress, H&M, €34.99 Cream cable knit sweater, H&M, €34.95 Mask, Topshop, €10

Credits:

Stylist: Annmarie O’Connor www.annmarieoconnor.me

Assisted by: Meadhbh Lynch

Photographer: Miki Barlok www.barlokphoto.com

Model: Marwa @ Assets www.assetsmodels.com

Hair: Callum O’Donovan @ The Edge, Cork www.edgehairdesigncork.ie

Make-up: Lola Desmond Insta @lizzydesmond

Shot on location at The River Lee Hotel, Cork www.doylecollection.com

All clothes featured from Opera Lane, Cork.

www.operalane.com; info@operalane.com

