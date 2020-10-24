Celebrate the comfort zone with the latest autumn/winter styles from Opera Lane Cork

Softer iterations of wardrobe staples act as a stylish salve in the current climate.
Looking for an upgrade? Swap the tired tracksuit pairing for a new breed of cosy shirt-jackets and sweater dresses.
Social distancing may have put the kibosh on hugs but this deep-pile ‘teddy’ coat gives us all the feels. Super snug and textured to the touch, make it part of your winter arsenal.
With restrictions tightening, space has become a valuable commodity. That said, there’s always room for a smock dress. Easy-to-wear; even easier to layer – whatever the weather.
As we socialise more outdoors, practicality wins big. Watch countryside clobber like quilted jackets and tractor-soled boots become closet classics, especially when worn with a feminine twist.
Today’s collar crush is the ideal match for Zoom dates or home-office conference calls. From knitted iterations to prim prairie realness, keeping camera-ready just got easier.
Where would we be without the warm embrace of a chunky jumper? Oversized geansaís and notice-me knits all lend themselves to staying in by the fire or embracing the great outdoors.
Lace dress, H&M, €34.99 Cream cable knit sweater, H&M, €34.95 Mask, Topshop, €10
- Stylist: Annmarie O’Connor www.annmarieoconnor.me
- Assisted by: Meadhbh Lynch
- Photographer: Miki Barlok www.barlokphoto.com
- Model: Marwa @ Assets www.assetsmodels.com
- Hair: Callum O’Donovan @ The Edge, Cork www.edgehairdesigncork.ie
- Make-up: Lola Desmond Insta @lizzydesmond
- Shot on location at The River Lee Hotel, Cork www.doylecollection.com
