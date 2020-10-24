Celebrate the comfort zone with the latest autumn/winter styles from Opera Lane Cork

FRONT COVER: Fleece shacket, H&M, €69.99 

Sat, 24 Oct, 2020 - 06:18

BIG SOFTIE 

Pictures: Miki Barlok
Softer iterations of wardrobe staples act as a stylish salve in the current climate.

Looking for an upgrade? Swap the tired tracksuit pairing for a new breed of cosy shirt-jackets and sweater dresses.

Check shacket, H&M, €49.99 Sweater dress, New Look, €32.99 Chelsea boot, H&M, €29.99 Crossbody bag, Topshop, €16 

CARE BEAR 

Social distancing may have put the kibosh on hugs but this deep-pile ‘teddy’ coat gives us all the feels. Super snug and textured to the touch, make it part of your winter arsenal.

Teddy aviator jacket, Next, €78 Floral sheer roll neck, H&M, €9.99 Floral maxi dress, H&M, €39.99 Hiker boot, H&M, €44.99 

SMOCK IT TO YA

With restrictions tightening, space has become a valuable commodity. That said, there’s always room for a smock dress. Easy-to-wear; even easier to layer – whatever the weather.

Collar leopard print mini smock dress, H&M, €27.99 Tulle sleeve t-shirt, River Island, €34 Wellington-style boots, H&M, €39.99 Beret, H&M, €9.99 

QUILTING QUEEN 

As we socialise more outdoors, practicality wins big. Watch countryside clobber like quilted jackets and tractor-soled boots become closet classics, especially when worn with a feminine twist.

Quilted coat, Next, €83 Collar t-shirt, H&M, €14.99 Check dress, H&M, €27.99 Woven leather belt, Gap, €39.95 Chunky sole Chelsea boot, Office, €98 

SHOW SOME NECK

Today’s collar crush is the ideal match for Zoom dates or home-office conference calls. From knitted iterations to prim prairie realness, keeping camera-ready just got easier.

Collar t-shirt, H&M, €14.99 Sleeveless knit, H&M, €22.99 Faux leather mini skirt, New Look, €24.99 Wellington-style boot, H&M, €39.99 Glasses, Specsavers, €129 

KNIT WIT 

Where would we be without the warm embrace of a chunky jumper? Oversized geansaís and notice-me knits all lend themselves to staying in by the fire or embracing the great outdoors.

Lace dress, H&M, €34.99 Cream cable knit sweater, H&M, €34.95 Mask, Topshop, €10 

Credits:

  • Stylist: Annmarie O’Connor www.annmarieoconnor.me 
  • Assisted by: Meadhbh Lynch 
  • Photographer: Miki Barlok www.barlokphoto.com 
  • Model: Marwa @ Assets www.assetsmodels.com 
  • Hair: Callum O’Donovan @ The Edge, Cork www.edgehairdesigncork.ie 
  • Make-up: Lola Desmond Insta @lizzydesmond 
  • Shot on location at The River Lee Hotel, Cork www.doylecollection.com

All clothes featured from Opera Lane, Cork. 

  • www.operalane.com; info@operalane.com 
  • Gap – 021-4278230 
  • H&M - 021-2360080 
  • New Look - 021-4273572 
  • Office - 021-4949549 
  • River Island - 021-4278284 
  • Specsavers – 021-4248722 
  • Topshop - 021-4278268

