Makeup masterclass: take a tutorial with Christine Lucignano

Celebrity makeup artist Christine Lucignano joined us at ieStyle Live from the Couch to “play with some makeup and talk about what we’re all going through.

“We want to look fabulous, but times are different,” the star MUA said. “I’m going to show you some things you can do to keep the makeup on under the mask, and how to deal with all the skin issues we are dealing with because of the masks!”

From discovering that even models get spots – yes, really – to how to make your eyes pop on Zoom calls, Christine walked us through the new normal, when it comes to makeup.

"Be careful about what colour lipstick you choose for your Zoom call; too orange and your teeth will look a little yellow. Remember, lighting is everything on Zoom!"

From applying makeup in layers to give it longevity, to dealing with dehydrated skin to how experts cover their spots, Christine Lucignano’s masterclass is necessary viewing!

As she says, "I wish we were together but virtually is the next best thing."