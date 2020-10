Facial contouring is the skinny jeans of the beauty world: designers dumped it long ago but many of us are still in love.

Whether you skip the shading or just like to mix things up, you will be smitten with this season’s blush.

The look can be blended or built to taste, creating cheeks that look healthful and expensive, or bold and romantic.

A TOUCH OF ROUGE

Morphe 2 Wondertint Cheek & Lip Mousse in Wish, €14 at Boots

Stila Complete Harmony Lip & Cheek Stick in Sheer Petunia, €21.66 at lookfantastic.com

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, €22, at Boots

NARS Overlust Cheek Palette, €49 at Brown Thomas

MAC Glow Play Blush in Cheeky Devil, €29 at Brown Thomas

Illamasqua Powder Blush in Naked Rose, €24.95 at scuptcosmetics.com

Clarins Joli Blush in 05 Cheeky Boum, €32, at clarins.ie

bobbi brown

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks in Powder Pink, €27.54 at Brown Thomas