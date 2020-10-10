New book shows how designers and celebrities spent their time in lockdown

I never liked The Devil Wears Prada. Not the film’s performances, of course, but I didn’t enjoy the novel or adaptation because their shared premise seems ungrateful at best.

Any personal assistant to a major player knows the extent and diversity of their demands, no matter what the industry. Remuneration comes with grit, professional contacts, and a unique education. The incalculable luck of an ingenue getting daily exposure to the editor-in-chief of Vogue is not well communicated in print or on-screen.

Anna Wintour made lemons of her demonisation anyway, using widespread interest in the fictional editrix to elevate the Vogue brand. She’s made more regular media and film appearances and thoughtfully answers readers’ questions via YouTube. She wears Prada with impunity.

Her service to the fashion industry, which got her an OBE in 2008, continued to shine during quarantine with Vogue’s establishment of A Common Thread, a new fundraising initiative to provide assistance to the fashion industry as the pandemic continues. Sales of a new book, Postcards from Home: Creativity in a time of Crisis, will help. Published by Rizzoli, this book was a collaborative effort with designers, playwrights, actors, and other arty types in quarantine. It is filled with original photography, essays, and artwork from all over the world, each piece its own diary page from a bizarre moment in time.

Model and musician Karen Elson sends love from Nashville.

Vogue writers and editors contributed their essays to this book, a project that grew from the June issue of the American magazine they made using Zoom, Slack, and other platforms. It is fun to see models and fashion designers in their natural habitats. Gucci’s Alessandro Michele has painted his nails turquoise and “rediscovered knitting”, which tracks totally with the eccentric granny aesthetic of his fashion. The angsty album fallout from lockdown has already begun (Taylor Swift’s Folklore alone is super heavy), so it is no surprise that supermodel-songwriter Karen Elson made “cathartic music” in Nashville.

For many designers, it’s been business as usual. Marni’s Francesco Risso’s postcard is a collage of communications between his team, including WhatsApp messages, sketches, and Zoom screengrabs. Stella McCartney has spent a lot of time in nature and with her horses. Tom Ford sent a photo of his son Alexander John’s hand piled on top of his fox terrier’s paw, his own hand, and that of his husband, the writer Richard Buckley. This is both representative of family unity and a push for his elegant Tom Ford No 002 watch, which he is modelling.

Donatella Versace at home in Milan.

Donatella Versace also models her own designs while gazing out over Milan from her window. Fortitudinous, she writes that we will all place a higher value on smiles, hugs, and handshakes going forward. “How does this translate to my work? I do not have all the answers yet, but I know they will come because I always look at the glass half full — and I never give up.”

Marc Jacobs wears a mix of his eponymous menswear, womenswear, and makeup in his portrait. He is confident that people will go on wanting great clothes. The book wouldn’t truly reflect the moment without some celebrity input, at least not in Vogue’s world. Kendall Jenner is the cover star. Her images have the same polaroid look as some of her sisters’ family photos on Instagram, their edits an embrace of analog photography that evokes family warmth and nostalgia among millennials and Gen X-ers. The pink orb behind her on the book’s cover is an ovoid sculpture by James Turrell. This was made before the crisis but happens to work as a visual metaphor for alienation and living distantly. Kim Kardashian, who announced the end of the family’s reality show earlier this month, sent an out-of-focus image of herself, taken building pillow forts with her children at home.

Actress Florence Pugh makes stew in Los Angeles.

Hip-hop artist Lizzo connects with “the heart of the world” with meditation and crystal therapy. Sienna Miller lets her daughter paint her face in upstate New York. Fellow Brit actress Florence Pugh makes stew from homegrown vegetables in Los Angeles. There are almost as many pampered dogs in this book as there are people.

It’s all very ‘Stars: They’re Just Like Us!’ From stock plummets to event cancellations, job losses and dwindling sales, fashion’s experience of this annus horribilis is far from unique. The Met Gala — which generates the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute budget for the following year in a single night — has been postponed indefinitely and awards season 2021 won’t be the usual haute couture parade. However, many fashion shows and other events have gone virtual. As Dame Wintour writes, this book leaves you with “an indelible sense that for all the losses that this pandemic has wrought, creativity is not one of them”.