BLAME IT ON BOUGIE

Seventies boho meets Parisian glamour with this elegant throwback trend.

Blouse, €39.99, Mango





Dress, €199, Whistles

Faux fur coat, €45, Penneys

Dress, €49.95, Zara

Coat, €110, M&S

Knit, €82, French Connection

Square toe boots, €225, Arket

Waistcoat, €13, Penneys

COLOUR WHEEL

Walk on the bright shade. Shocking, bold hues is where it’s at for winter

Blazer, €345, Sandro

Dress, €60, River Island

Bag, €290, Hermu, Brown Thomas

Colour block coat, €147, River Island

Roll neck, €249, Whistles

Dress, €60, M&S

Coat, €134, River Island

LEATHER WEATHER

Layer up in leather this season and take your pick from a myriad of shades from buttery beige to burgundy.

Dress, €345, Massimo Dutti

Boots, €189, Massimo Dutti

Dress, €69.99, Mango

Blazer, €95, M&S

Jacket, €59.99, H&M

Jumpsuit, €329, Uterque

Trousers, €55, M&S

Skirt, €55, M&S

Top, €29.99, New Look

Pleated skirt, €49.99, Mango

Trousers, €60, River Island

Shirt dress, €16, Penneys

VICTORIAN DRAMA

Look for ruffle, high collar blouses or dresses and keep it modern by pairing with sleek separates

Blouse, €50, River Island

Boots, €250, Dune

Cream blouse, €50, River Island

Dress, €59.99, Mango

Dress, €60, River Island

Lace up boots, €259, Whistles