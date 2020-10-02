Trend of the Week: Why the trench coat remains a modern classic

As the sustainable agenda of capsule dressing grows, so does the popularity of the trench coat.
With non-binary dress codes now part of a mobile, gender-fluid society, the democratic origins of the progressive trench remain as relevant today.
Although its origins are still subject to debate (Burberry or Aquascutum, take your pick), the garment, originally created for Army officers (and borrowed by their girlfriends) remains a modern classic.
- A mock croc coat finish not only looks chic, it’s wipeable too.
- Perfect for ‘grand soft days’ or errant coffee spills.
- Alloy fashion and function with considered details like storm flaps, wrist buckles, seepage cuffs and removable yokes or hoods.
- Looking to invest? This season leather macs made a Matrix- style runway redux. Try one in bottle green or rich oxblood.
- Sandro offers a new twist on a classic with pleat-back trenches in camel and navy.