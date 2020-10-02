Trend of the Week: Why the trench coat remains a modern classic

Get ready to join the new model army with these stylish trench coats
Trend of the Week: Why the trench coat remains a modern classic

Croc belted trench, Whistles, €299

Fri, 02 Oct, 2020 - 16:00
Annmarie O’Connor

As the sustainable agenda of capsule dressing grows, so does the popularity of the trench coat. 

With non-binary dress codes now part of a mobile, gender-fluid society, the democratic origins of the progressive trench remain as relevant today. 

Although its origins are still subject to debate (Burberry or Aquascutum, take your pick), the garment, originally created for Army officers (and borrowed by their girlfriends) remains a modern classic.

Organic oversized trench coat, COS, €175
Organic oversized trench coat, COS, €175

THE EDIT: Brave the elements in these stylish cover-ups.

1. Hooded tie-waist trench coat, Zara, €79.95 

2. Pleated trench coat with belt, Sandro, €495 

3. Belted cotton twill trench coat, & Other Stories, €129 

4. Barbour by ALEXACHUNG ‘Glenda’ casual trench coat, ALEXACHUNG, €449 

5. Ivy &amp; Oak leather trench coat, Zalando, €687 

6. 2nd Day ‘Razkielle’ trench coat, Zalando, €659 

7. Gestuz ‘Mia’ trench coat, Zalando, €333 

8. Weekend MaxMara 'Arlette' trench coat, Zalando, €589 

STYLE NOTES:

  • SO SLICK: A mock croc coat finish not only looks chic, it’s wipeable too.
  • Perfect for ‘grand soft days’ or errant coffee spills.
  • MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: Alloy fashion and function with considered details like storm flaps, wrist buckles, seepage cuffs and removable yokes or hoods.
  • TAKE A NAP: Looking to invest? This season leather macs made a Matrix- style runway redux. Try one in bottle green or rich oxblood.
  • LOOK SHARP: Sandro offers a new twist on a classic with pleat-back trenches in camel and navy.

Read More

Trend of the Week: Embrace the ‘new normal’ of double-duty dressing

More in this section

Trend of the Week: Embrace the ‘new normal’ of double-duty dressing Trend of the Week: Embrace the ‘new normal’ of double-duty dressing
Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 From tough black to softer looks, here's how to wear leather this season
How to wear the must-have print for autumn: check How to wear the must-have print for autumn: check

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices