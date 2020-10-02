Trend of the Week: Why the trench coat remains a modern classic

As the sustainable agenda of capsule dressing grows, so does the popularity of the trench coat.

With non-binary dress codes now part of a mobile, gender-fluid society, the democratic origins of the progressive trench remain as relevant today.

Although its origins are still subject to debate (Burberry or Aquascutum, take your pick), the garment, originally created for Army officers (and borrowed by their girlfriends) remains a modern classic.

Organic oversized trench coat, COS, €175

THE EDIT: Brave the elements in these stylish cover-ups.

1. Hooded tie-waist trench coat, Zara, €79.95

2. Pleated trench coat with belt, Sandro, €495

3. Belted cotton twill trench coat, & Other Stories, €129

4. Barbour by ALEXACHUNG ‘Glenda’ casual trench coat, ALEXACHUNG, €449

5. Ivy & Oak leather trench coat, Zalando, €687

6. 2nd Day ‘Razkielle’ trench coat, Zalando, €659

7. Gestuz ‘Mia’ trench coat, Zalando, €333

8. Weekend MaxMara 'Arlette' trench coat, Zalando, €589

STYLE NOTES: