The Skin Nerd: Top lip balms to calm dry lips in the cold weather

Dear Jennifer,

My lips are so dry that they hurt, and I know this will get worse as we go into even colder weather. Do you have any advice? I’ve used all the typical lip balms plus pricey ones in the hopes they’d help to no avail!! What am I doing wrong?

- Síofra, Schull

Oh, the poor, neglected lips. Not by you, Síofra, but by everyone. People seem to forget that their lips are covered in skin, but they don’t get some of the same perks as skin. Our lip skin is not as resilient, and the skin on our lips doesn’t have sebaceous glands, aka our oil glands. When it is windy or when there is a drop in temperature, our skin is partially protected by sebum which helps the skin to maintain moisture. Our lips don’t have this self-synthesising layer of protection, which is why they get dry, cracked, chapped and sore so easily.

First, let’s talk about how we treat the outside of our lips. Your lips need what the rest of you needs, so don’t be too shy about cleansing them. Personally, I pop my serums on my lips and then I refrain from licking them or eating anything after. Your lips need the same ingredients as the rest of your skin – meaning hydrators, fatty ingredients, antioxidants and even SPF.

Here are a few lip balm suggestions, ones I highly rate and may make a true difference to your lips:

Nuxe Rêve De Miel Lip Balm (€11.95, selected pharmacies)

This translates as dream of honey, and a dream it is. This is heavy duty, for those who don’t mind a thick layer of buttery nourishment, and it works wonders for those who are prone to very dry, sore lips in the Winter months. This contains beeswax and shea butter for lipidic hydration, healing honey and vitamin and antioxidant rich rosehip oil! No SPF in this, so run your SPF over your lips in the AM.

IMAGE Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex (€25, theskinnerd.com)

One of my personal favourites, this lightweight yet deeply hydrating clear balm contains antioxidants like COQ10 plus a polypeptide complex to support the collagen in your lips to keep them plump and firm.

ASAP Skincare Hydrating Lip Balm (€15, theskinnerd.com)

This nourishing, smoothing lip balm contains SPF 15 (ASAP is Australian, so this may be why) plus antioxidants and Alpine Rose, believed to reduce cold sore occurrence!

However, like all of our skin, what we get in on the inside is also integral! When you’re gearing up for winter, you want to be eating essential fatty acids like they’re going out of fashion. Oily fish like salmon and mackerel are great sources, and if you’re plant-based, chia seeds, flaxseed, hemp seeds and walnuts are great sources. Fatty acids are key for our skin’s normal function, and that includes its hydration levels and how well it can protect itself. Pair tonnes of fatty acids with gallons of water and you’ve got yourself a recipe for better skin hydration, including lips that hopefully won’t become dry or dehydrated as quickly.

If all else fails, keep them covered. Did you know that in some countries where face masks have been the norm for a while, they use them specifically in cold weather to keep their face warm? An unlikely benefit of wearing your mask this Winter. One quick thing to note – make sure you’re washing your hands thoroughly before re-applying lip balm!

The Nerdie Pick:

Berry Be Beauty Bubblegum Lip Scrub (€4.95, berry-be-beauty.ie)

I always say I don’t want no scrubs, but I think a gentle sugar scrub on the lips can do a world of good, especially in those who would see a build-up of dead skin on their lips. The key is to apply very little pressure, and don’t do it frequently (think once a week). This one is full of nourishment – beeswax, avocado oil, apricot kernel oil and shea butter. Also, I’ll admit, the smack of bubblegum reminds me of being a very small Nerd and brings about nostalgia. Berry Be’s products are handmade in Ireland by holistic therapist Lorna Venton.