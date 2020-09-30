From tough black to softer looks, here's how to wear leather this season

While black is still a favourite, colour is seeping through from turquoise to red to more girlish pinks, swapping its tough reputation for a more lady-like aesthetic look to Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs, where a softer approach prevailed.
Release your inner vamp in the sweetest way with a puff sleeved red leather dress,.
Enjoy the versatility of a neutral leather tunic – wear as a jacket or style it as a ‘60s inspired mini dress,.
Leather dungaree shorts are the coolest transitional piece. Match with opaque tights and chunky boots for autumn vibes,
Make a sophisticated power play with the sleek cut style of the pencil skirt,.
Take the subtle approach to leather with this season’s must-have accessory,.
Bring a sartorial edge to the easy barrel-leg style trouser with leather,.
The midi dress trend is given a new tougher exterior with this leather version,.
Who knew the juxtaposition of ruffles and leather was exactly the stylish combination we needed?.
Want to make a statement? This red patent shirt is sure to get you noticed for all the right reasons,.