From tough black to softer looks, here's how to wear leather this season

There’s a leather vibe running through fashion’s consciousness this season: this time round the badass fabric is currently undergoing an evolution. 
Give the leather midi-skirt the cool-girl edge as seen at Valentino by matching with shiny patent.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Paula Burns

While black is still a favourite, colour is seeping through from turquoise to red to more girlish pinks, swapping its tough reputation for a more lady-like aesthetic look to Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs, where a softer approach prevailed.

Lady In Red

Red Leather Dress, €545, Ganni
Release your inner vamp in the sweetest way with a puff sleeved red leather dress, €545, Ganni.

Neutral Zone

Leather Tunic, Cos, €290
Enjoy the versatility of a neutral leather tunic – wear as a jacket or style it as a ‘60s inspired mini dress, €290, Cos.

The Big Short 

Parker leather dungarees, €350, Manley
Leather dungaree shorts are the coolest transitional piece. Match with opaque tights and chunky boots for autumn vibes, €350, Manley.

Straight Talker

Leather Midi Skirt, €425, Karl Lagerfeld at Arnotts
Make a sophisticated power play with the sleek cut style of the pencil skirt, €425, Karl Lagerfeld at Arnotts.

Small Stuff

Take the subtle approach to leather with this season’s must-have accessory, €19.95, Zara.

Style And Comfort

Leather Trousers, €290, Arket
Bring a sartorial edge to the easy barrel-leg style trouser with leather, €290, Arket.

After Dark

Faux Leather Shirt Dress, €69.99, Mango
The midi dress trend is given a new tougher exterior with this leather version, €69.99, Mango.

Naughty But Nice

Leather Top, €250, Uterque
Who knew the juxtaposition of ruffles and leather was exactly the stylish combination we needed? €250, Uterqüe.

Patently Obvious

Red Patent Shirt, €50, Weekday
Want to make a statement? This red patent shirt is sure to get you noticed for all the right reasons, €50, Weekday.

