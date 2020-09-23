Check mate: square off your wardrobe for the autumn season

Check mate: square off your wardrobe for the autumn season

Don't be afraid to wear head to toe check as seen on the runway of Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Paula Burns

‘Tis the season for check. 

From heritage tartan to classic houndstooth, check has become the ubiquitous print for the autumn season. Take the bold approach as seen at Dior to Miu Miu where big windowpane style took centre stage. 

Can’t choose a favourite? Not to worry: clashing plaid with gingham is runway-approved.

Punked: Pay homage to punk with a twist on the traditional kilt style, €1,190, Balmain at Brown Thomas.

Tartan Skirt, €1,190, Balmain at Brown Thomas
Tartan Skirt, €1,190, Balmain at Brown Thomas

Power Play: Make dressing up fun again with dramatic sleeves and a colourful houndstooth, €326.88, Rotate Birger Christensen.

Houndstooth check dress, €326.88, Rotate Birger Christensen
Houndstooth check dress, €326.88, Rotate Birger Christensen

Tailored For Success: A plaid infusion will elevate any trouser style - bringing you from day to night, €320, Stine Goya.

Plaid Trousers, €320, Stine Goya
Plaid Trousers, €320, Stine Goya

Layer Up: A sumptuous knitted coat in autumn’s favourite check is the coolest way to keep warm this season, €690, Holzweiler.

Knit Check Coat, €690, Holzweiler
Knit Check Coat, €690, Holzweiler

In The Mix: Go big or go home – mix a big collar with a simple check to create the perfect must-have balance, €24.99, New Look.

Check Blouse, €24.99, New Look
Check Blouse, €24.99, New Look

Back To School: Make a checked pinafore dress a staple in your wardrobe. Slip over a big collar blouse for preppy vibes, €39.95, Zara.

Check Pinafore, €39.95, Zara
Check Pinafore, €39.95, Zara

Boxed In: When it comes to the oversized trend make it a boxy blouse for billowing effect, €150, Bimba Y Lola.

Boxy Blouse, €150, Bimba Y Lola
Boxy Blouse, €150, Bimba Y Lola

‘90s Remake: Revive the effortless style of ‘90s grunge with an oversized ruffled plaid dress, €17.99, H&M.

Plaid Dress, €17.99, H&amp;M
Plaid Dress, €17.99, H&M

Baker Boy: Stay stylish while keeping warm with a houndstooth peaked cap, €120, Isabel Marant at Net-a-Porter.

Read More

CREATE is celebrating ten years of local design at Brown Thomas

More in this section

Missoni - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Trend of the Week: Purl on with hunky, chunky treats for sweater weather
How to dress for autumn when you still want to wear your summer clothes How to dress for autumn when you still want to wear your summer clothes
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Social Crops The Skin Nerd: Are vampire facials and custom skincare only for the rich?

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices