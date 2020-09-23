Check mate: square off your wardrobe for the autumn season

‘Tis the season for check.

From heritage tartan to classic houndstooth, check has become the ubiquitous print for the autumn season. Take the bold approach as seen at Dior to Miu Miu where big windowpane style took centre stage.

Can’t choose a favourite? Not to worry: clashing plaid with gingham is runway-approved.

Punked: Pay homage to punk with a twist on the traditional kilt style, €1,190, Balmain at Brown Thomas.

Tartan Skirt, €1,190, Balmain at Brown Thomas

Power Play: Make dressing up fun again with dramatic sleeves and a colourful houndstooth, €326.88, Rotate Birger Christensen.

Houndstooth check dress, €326.88, Rotate Birger Christensen

Tailored For Success: A plaid infusion will elevate any trouser style - bringing you from day to night, €320, Stine Goya.

Plaid Trousers, €320, Stine Goya

Layer Up: A sumptuous knitted coat in autumn’s favourite check is the coolest way to keep warm this season, €690, Holzweiler.

Knit Check Coat, €690, Holzweiler

In The Mix: Go big or go home – mix a big collar with a simple check to create the perfect must-have balance, €24.99, New Look.

Check Blouse, €24.99, New Look

Back To School: Make a checked pinafore dress a staple in your wardrobe. Slip over a big collar blouse for preppy vibes, €39.95, Zara.

Check Pinafore, €39.95, Zara

Boxed In: When it comes to the oversized trend make it a boxy blouse for billowing effect, €150, Bimba Y Lola.

Boxy Blouse, €150, Bimba Y Lola

‘90s Remake: Revive the effortless style of ‘90s grunge with an oversized ruffled plaid dress, €17.99, H&M.

Plaid Dress, €17.99, H&M

Baker Boy: Stay stylish while keeping warm with a houndstooth peaked cap, €120, Isabel Marant at Net-a-Porter.