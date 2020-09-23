The Skin Nerd: from the vampire facial to custom skincare

Everyone wants there to be one single treatment that will fix their skin woes, but as I have always said, skin treatments are to home skincare as going to the dentist is to brushing your teeth. A professional clean will go the extra mile and do what you cannot do at home, but if you don’t brush them AM and PM, they won’t be in great condition.

With this in mind, in-salon or in-clinic treatments are the way to go for an extra boost prior to big events , and for deeper penetration of higher levels of active ingredients for further skin enhancement . Having worked in salon environments for a very long time, I can safely say that the popularity of treatments can be easily influenced by what the celebs are doing. When models and actors with beautiful skin accredit it to, say, LED light therapy, many see an uptick in those booking in for it. In my opinion, it is a skin sin to do things only because you heard about it from a celebrity, however, there are plenty of treatments that the rich and famous adore that could work for you.

PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy , known colloquially as the vampire facial due to the use of blood (your own, thankfully), was made famous by Kim Kardashian West. Kim regrets having the facial performed because she found it was too painful for her, but I have had PRP many a time, and although uncomfortable and hot, I wouldn’t necessarily describe it as painful.

The discomfort is worth it. In PRP, your own blood is taken and spun in a cent rifuge which separates the plasma from the rest of your blood. This platelet-rich plasma is injected back into your skin, and this causes mild trauma to the skin, putting your skin into healing mode and getting your fibroblast to create more collagen and elastin to help heal your skin.

It also introduces growth factors to the skin for added youthfu lness. PRP is fantastic for helping to increase volume and elasticity under the eyes to reduce the appearance of dark circles in those with a hollow in the area , and in general, it’s fantastic for those who want to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It costs between €300 and €400 per session, depending on the area you are receiving it in, and for many , three sessions will yield the optimal result.

Another celeb favourite treatment that I adore is a multi-modality facial, a bespoke treatment including the classics plus newer technology. Facialist Shani Darden has carried out her custom facial on the likes of Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Amanda Seyfried and Emily Ratajakowski. Shani’s customised approach means that she provides the skin with what she feel s it needs on the day in question, which could mean a combination of a light chemical peel, oxygen therapy , microcurrent and LED thera py . Although I don’t think any of us will be flying to LA for a treatment from Shani herself any time soon, there are phenomenal facialists in Ireland who take a similar approach , such as Jeanne Brophy , based in Clontarf.

If you hear a treatment mentioned by anyone, first things first, do some research. Find out who it is best for, who it is not for, and look into those who practise it. Speak with those at your chosen salon and clinic about the treatment you’re looking for, and don’t be afraid to pivot if the therapist or practitioner thinks that a different treatment would work better for you!

Neostrata Smooth Surface Daily Peel (€52.68, neostrata. ie and selected pharmacies)

The Nerdie Pick

Bring the peels home with a treatment product such as the Neostrata Smooth Surface Daily Peel (€52.68, neostrata. ie and selected pharmacies) . I mention Neostrata as they are a physician-led skincare range that is geared towards the best skin health possible, and I trust their Daily Peel product. With 10% glycolic acid, this one-step peel product is ideal for those with photodamaged, ageing skin and those who are looking for radiance. Personally, I would not recommend daily usage (at least to begin with), but rather once e very two or three nights, and this product is certainly not for sensitive skin.