The Skin Nerd: Can you get rid of freckles?

Love them or hate them, freckles may be unavoidable for you. Well... True freckles will be, but not all “freckles” are created equal.

Bear with me for a moment while I get nerdy: True freckles are known as ephelides, and they often appear or become more noticeable during times of increased sun exposure. When the sun bids us adieu at the end of summer, they will begin to fade, and the cycle continues.

Many confuse ephelides with something called lentigines. Lentigines are a form of hyperpigmentation that occur due to unprotected or under-protected sun exposure, and although they may look like freckles and may appear throughout summer, they’re more like freckles’ chaotic cousins.

Unlike freckles, they are not the result of genes but simply your skin trying to protect itself from UV by forming clusters of pigment (melanin). Unfortunately, they are a sign of damage.

Can you “get rid” of either type of freckle? It would be irresponsible to say yes, but you can certainly improve the appearance!

There is a powerhouse that will protect you daily from the pesky UV rays that can influence freckles and pigment, and that is SPF. When it comes to genetic freckles, wearing SPF can help to reduce the darkness and density of their appearance and SPF is essentially the only product that will make a difference.

In the case of hyperpigmentation, SPF is what will protect your skin from developing it in the first place and stop it from becoming darker.

If you do not have a broad-spectrum SPF that you wear every day, go and get one. No excuses! I’m a fan of Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ (€42, skingredients.com, selected pharmacies and salons nationwide) as I may be a tad biased — I personally love the dewy, priming finish!

Hyperpigmentation is much simpler to prevent than to treat but including some specific rock star ingredients in your routine will help.

Topical vitamin A, such as the Environ AVST Moisturiser system (€57-€62, theskinnerd.com, selected salons nationwide), can help to repair cellular damage to the skin, making it a godsend for pigmentation.

Vitamin C is both a potent antioxidant and a proven pigment-buster, so it’s more than worthwhile in a serum and in your diet.

Not all “freckles” are created equal.

I have always been a major advocate of brightening ingredients galore in a skincare routine, including liquorice root extract and kojic acid (often derived from mushrooms), so get them all over you!

The body is commonly neglected when it comes to skincare in general, but the same ingredients hold benefits for the skin on your body. All exposed areas, including the backs of your hands and tips of your ears, should be SPF’d daily, and you can even find vitamin A in body format, like the Environ A, C, and E Body Oil (€50, theskinnerd.com, selected salons nationwide).

If you have been religious with your vitamin A and taking care of your skin and are desperate to see more of an impact on your pigmentation, I’d recommend micro-needling. Micro-needling triggers the skin’s healing cascade and can have an immense impact on pigment, depending on the course of treatment.

If you have genetic freckles, you do not need to worry about them. They are not inherently a sign of damage, but if you’re prone to freckles, you’re more likely to be the type of human who needs factor 50.

The Nerdie Pick

Skin Nerd - The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream (€11.99, selected pharmacies)

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream (€11.99, selected pharmacies) is so popular that it can be tricky to get your hands on, and this is a well-deserved accolade.

For those out there who suffer from dark circles due to a hollow under their eye combined with thin skin, most eye products will not have an instant effect.

Caffeine works to promote microcirculation, temporarily reducing darkness in the under-eye area.

In this eye cream, it's combined with the peptide Matrixyl 3000 for longer-term anti-ageing benefits.

Price-wise, it’s an absolute bargain.