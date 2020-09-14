Get The Look: flawless skin is possible with a little help from these foundations

Flawless skin has never been easier to fake. September’s new foundations are sylph-light and simply lovely, writes Rachel Marie Walsh.

Has the wellness trend in beauty killed full-coverage makeup? It only feels that way. This season’s new foundations are as light as lotion but still rich in colour and flaw-blurring pigments.

This balance might be dehydrating (colour and glow powders are usually absorbent), if not for the many skincare ingredients that seem to come as standard. Vitamin E, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid are almost as common as dimethicone and talc.

In truth, the “fresh, glowing skin” so often promised of both matte and radiant makeup is an inside job that only we can master.

Wearing any number of potent antioxidants and moisturisers every day cannot prevent dehydration and free radical damage as well as simply ditching cigarettes, alcohol, junk food and late nights.

Makeup that does your skincare’s job, however, may mean more time in bed.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation, RRP €50 at Arnotts, selected Boots and Brown Thomas

Many tans ago, back in the summer of 1923, Coco Chanel returned from the French Riviera with sunburn that faded to a fetching bronze.

The Victorian association of pale skin with affluence was already in decline but the couturier’s influence is such that she is still credited with/blamed for keeping sun-damaged skin on the hotlist.

To the company’s credit, Chanel’s Les Beiges bronzing products are always subtle, even healthful. The new Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation comes with broad spectrum SPF25.

The formula also contains a smattering of antioxidants, as well as complexion-perfecting, light-reflecting powders and pigments. It blends quickly and seamlessly, whether you’ve brushed it on in front of a lit mirror or pulled it from your glove compartment for hand application.

It does, I find, set and dry too fast to play around with so speed is of the essence. This is a light-to-medium-coverage foundation that best suits normal and combination skin.

“Hang on, Rachel Marie, won’t any makeup with ‘beige’ in the name be too warm for the porcelain skin I so carefully shielded all summer?”

Well-spotted, reader, and well done you for protecting your assets. The range is warm but the choice of 35 shades gives you a strong shot at a match.

Enter your current foundation at findation.com to check.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Neo Nude Glow Foundation, €38.19 at Arnotts and Brown Thomas

If you see 'less is more' as a Mies Van Der Rohe thing with no bearing on makeup then you have not yet tried Neo Nude Glow.

A tiny amount of this foundation creates enough cover to convert a Kardashian — though it's aimed more at enhancement than camouflage.

Conceived as a makeup-moisturiser hybrid, the formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and glycerine to provide the skin with hydration throughout the day.

It a lightweight, fresh texture which allows the skin to breathe and repair itself without compromising your radiant appearance. The easy-to-spread mineral pigments let you hand-apply a little glow with little fuss.

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare, €39.50 at Arnott, CH Tralee and Brown Thomas, from September 30

Gentle exfoliation is important to maintaining even skin — but rarely conducted by makeup.

This new foundation from IT Cosmetics uses hydroxyethylpiperazine ethane sulfonic acid (HEPES), to activate natural enzymes in skin that help break the bonds that bind dead skin cells to the surface.

This is not as sensitising as walking outside with some alpha or beta hydroxy acid cream on (HEPES is more commonly used as a buffering ingredient to establish a neutral pH in water-based solutions), but Your Skin But Better does not contain sun protection so it is quite important to wear some form of broad-spectrum SPF on top.

It is unfortunate, yet ultimately sensible, that this may impact the makeup’s radiant finish.

The formula does contain hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and Vitamins E and B5 — all of which keep skin calm and hydrated and aid healthy skin-cell turnover. It comes in 24 shades and provides medium coverage.

Kevyn Aucoin Stripped Nude Skin Tint, €40 at spacenk.com

Tints give such great coverage these days that a brand named for the author of the slap-heavy Making Faces, €20 at spacenk.com, wants in.

This sheer, silky makeup blurs imperfections and has a noticeably naked finish.

The slip-fine formula is infused with plumping hyaluronic acid and (the lesser-spotted) butterfly bush flower extract, which helps protect against the negative effects of blue light.

Available in 10 shades, this elixir of colour and care could cater to a more diverse customer base but is addictive if you find a match.