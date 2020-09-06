Stylish and practical — fashion salutes new boots style

From a horse-riders' boot to fisherman’s wader, a rainy day welly, or a ski boot for the slopes, the footwear now vying for a place in your wardrobe is stylish and utilitarian — perfect for the uncertain future we face.

While Crocs and house slippers took precedence throughout the pandemic, boots are the closest we will come to bridging a close gap between casual and formal in the months ahead.

From high street to high-end, brands from River Island and H&M to Prada and John Lobb are offering stylish iterations on the boot for the season ahead.

River Island brown leather ankle boots

Look out for heavy-duty stompers at luxury players Bottega Veneta and Prada; or more laid back tastefulness at Australian brand RM Williams and fan favourite Clarks Originals; and sleek grooviness courtesy of Saint Laurent’s low-heeled Chelsea boots.

During men’s fashion week, the autumn/winter 2020 runways were bursting at the seams with prominent styling tricks such as tucking boots into pants (see Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, and Prada), combat boots (see Bottega Veneta, Givenchy), and Wellingtons (see Lanvin, Balenciaga). In short, the season’s key accessory inched up the leg mostly in soft or heavy-duty leathers.

Bottega Veneta black 'BV Lug' Chelsea boots €850

Saint Laurent back strap and tail leath boots €795

The trend comes in the same year that Dr Martens celebrates the 60th anniversary of their 1460 boot, dubbed a ‘working man’s boot'. What started out as a staple of workwear soon became a symbol of street and youth culture, courting skinheads in the 1960s and the grunge set in the 1990s. Now, they are so ubiquitous that they can belong in any wardrobe, worn with jeans or hidden under trousers in the office. The unchanging style has a timeless appeal that will last long after the season at hand.

Lewis Bloyce, menswear assistant buyer at Browns Fashion in London, observed that the best boots, like those seen at Prada and Bottega Veneta, combine two things: “Along with using the most premium materials and techniques, they have ensured that the finished product is a match made in heaven for the fashion-conscious consumer who also has an appreciation for functionality.”

Adieu Paris plays on the duality of tradition and modernity with their footwear. The label, founded in 2012 by Benjamin Caron and Isabelle Guédon, delivers a sexy French sensibility to leather shoes in various colourways and with elaborate laser-cut finishes.

Their advice for the best pair of boots:

A good pair of boots is a pair of boots that enables you to seduce with assertiveness, burgle in silence, and flee fastly.

Good shoes don’t have to be expensive, though their longevity is often correlated to the price tag.

While you might wish to spend €990 on John Lobb’s ‘Forge’ waxed suede Oxford-style boot with a Goodyear welted construction (an easily replaceable strip of leather is sewn around the bottom edge of a shoe, attached to both the insole and the upper) for a lifetime of wear, others' budgets might not permit. River Island’s brown leather ankle boots, €95, play on military tradition with a modern slant, a contrast sole and a side-fastening zip.

Bloyce recommends boots across price ranges: "You can enter with the classic suede desert boots from Clarks Originals or, if you’re looking for something elevated, there’s also Jacquemus.”

Clarks originals brown leather desert boots €122 at brownsfashion.com

For a more elevated offering, he points Browns shoppers in the direction of Maison Margiela and Tom Ford.

Furthermore, in the throes of the pandemic, with remote working as intrinsic to the new normal as, say, mask-wearing, getting dressed for work is a mental stimulant that can combat the ennui of working in an environment that one is typically overly comfortable in.

Waist-up dressing is suitable but not a long-term solution. Shoes complete the art and act of getting dressed.

Dr Martens '1460' boots €174 at Schuh

Looking for a worthy investment? The best boots of autumn/winter are worth considering. Beyond the home office, they are a year-round styling option for any look.

Bloyce says: "If there is one thing shoppers don’t lack in options at the moment, it’s boots.”