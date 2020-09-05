Your local chemist can provide high end make up looks these days - Here's the best of what's on offer

I worked on fashion shoots for a couple of magazines as a student. The clothes were always designer but the makeup was more of a mix.

Some really were expensive, beautiful formulas, some were agreed upon with advertisers and still others were the artist’s old faithfuls: pharmacy buys that they’d learned during training would hold them in good stead.

With brands like Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and, most recently MAC, available at Boots, shopping for makeup at your local chemist may take longer and cost more these days. Here is where to head to get an affordable full face, based on personal experience and some great advice from makeup expert Aimee Connolly.

Concealer: Maybelline

“A good concealer is key backstage or on-set as the lights and camera will pick up anything too heavy or badly blended. Expensive doesn’t always mean better,” says Aimee. She recommends Maybelline Eye Eraser Concealer, €11.99, for under your eyes: “I love how soft the consistency is and like to apply it with my ring finger so that it melts into the under-eye skin and goes on lightly. It’s a lovely product for a quick clean up on liner, brows or lip shapes."

Lip Liner: Essence

Essence Soft Contouring Lip Liner

German brand, Essence, does a foolproof velvet-matte pencil. Essence Soft Contouring Lip Liner, €1.30, is emollient enough not to drag on the skin but not so smooth that is won’t hold your careful line. It comes in very versatile shades and forgetting it in a taxi will never feel like a big deal.

Mascara: L’Oréal Paris

Great budget mascaras are blessings as no matter how fabulous that designer formula is it will still smell of paint and need replacing after three months. “L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara, €16.99, is such a great product!” says Aimee. “I love this structured lash wand because it gets right into the lashes for super curling and length. It’s also skinny enough to be used on those with shorter lower lashes too.”

Base: The Ordinary

Aimee uses The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, €6.80, as makeup preparation. “No matter what your skin type, it works to lock in hydration which is key pre-makeup application. In saying that, a hyaluronic acid serum is a tough one to crack in order to get the consistency right and this Inkey List one does just that. I love having this on-the-go in my kit.”

Choosing a hybrid product can also cut makeup and skincare costs. “Sculpted Beauty Base, €24.99, is my brand's absolute hero as it’s a multipurpose primer that will give the skin luminosity, SPF 30 protection and some extra hydration with hyaluronic acid,” says Aimee. “What many don’t know is that this is amazing worn on the décolletage or on the shins and shoulders. It adds a gorgeous radiance whilst blurring imperfections.”

Blush: Revlon

Powder blush can be difficult to shop on a budget — the fibres aren’t always as finely milled as they might be and don’t blend well. Revlon’s Powder Blush, €10.99, has long been a pretty exception. The shade range is limited but if satin-pink cheeks are your thing you can’t go wrong with the ‘Racy Rose’ or ‘Ravishing Rose’ shades. I’m also a fan of Revlon Photoready Insta-Blush, €14.99, a cream stick that blends just as elegantly but lets you work quickly and brush-free.

Revlon Insta-Blush Rose Gold Kiss

Liquid Liner: NYX Professional Makeup

This brand is especially good with liquid liners and I like everything about NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Eyeliner, €12.99 at Boots. The pen has a neat, flexible tip that draws fine or thick lines with comfortable fluidity. The waterproof formula is alcohol-free and stays put, even on oily lids. It is also easy to remove.

Brow Definer: Rimmel

Affordable brow products abound but formulas that create a truly natural finish are rare gems. Aimee loves Rimmel Wonder’full 24hr Brow Mascara, €10.49. “These little bottles are so handy. I love shade range as the tones are just so sophisticated. Use this to brush through the brows for a naturally fuller effect that gives a tint-like finish but comes off really easily.”

Full Look: Sculpted by Aimee Connolly

Sculpted Full Face Edit Palette

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Full Face Edit Golden Highlights, €35, is a combination bronzer, highlighter, blush, lip and liner palette is a winner, especially for weekends away. “As the name suggests this is our all-in-one palette which caters for eyes, cheeks and lips. I love it for the fact that it does so much for one palette but also in terms of my kit it helps me to pack lighter. I still love my palettes but being able save on space with our full-face edit in one is great!”