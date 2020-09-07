Trend of the week: the grown-up way to wear leather

We've reached that tricky window of time where weather and wardrobe collide, otherwise known as ‘Face facts: summer is over’. Time to incorporate some leather into your look.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 10: Cameron Stephens walks the runway in a design by Nanushka during the Gala Runway 1 show at Melbourne Fashion Festival on March 10, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 14:08 PM
Annmarie O’Connor

If like most of us, you cross-reference Accuweather, Met Eireann and The Farmer’s Almanac before leaving the house, then chances are, you’ve borne the brunt of Irish summer mood swings. Sunshine one moment; lashing rain the next. That’s where leather comes in: breathable, soft and resilient; it’s the ideal climate control companion. It always looks fresh and rarely looks love-worn like fairer-weather fabrics. Even its vegan friends go the distance.

Choose a warmer tone as a nod to the season.
Tonal dressing

Coffee tones like caramel, cappuccino and cream make an autumnal alternative to more classic shades like black. Leather dress,Uterqüe, €339; Leather Cape, Uterqüe, €350; 'Tibi’ faux leather shirt, Net-a-Porter, €395. 

Favour tailoring that suits your shape.
It's a cinch

Find leather too boxy? Tie-waist styles cajole leather into creating a form-fitting silhouette. 

Leather jumpsuit,Uterqüe, €379; Leather culottes, Arket, €250.

Don't be afraid to push the boundaries of your silhouette.
Splice it

Break up a leather block with multi-coloured panels as seen at vegan brand Nanushka. DROMe leather shorts, The Outnet, were €604, now €289; Nanushka ‘Artem’ colour-block vegan leather midi skirt,Net-a-Porter, €420; Frankie Shop ‘Yoyo’ faux leather tapered trousers,Net-a-Porter, €222.09.

