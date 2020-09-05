Weekend Loves: Design a baby bib for Jack & Jill; Mary Robinson - an Illustrated icon

Hand-carved personalised Pencils by Sean

Sean Kennedy makes intricate hand-carved pencils using two blades, a saw, a file and a lot of patience. Even the shortest word or name can take many hours to create with some pieces taking days to carve. For names, the guide price is €20 plus €10 per letter which includes good quality locally-made frames. Custom designs start at around €100 depending on the level of detail involved. Order via email or social media. Go to @pencils_by_sean to find out more.

Design a baby bib for Jack & Jill

Vicki O'Callaghan and Michelle O'Riordan’s sustainable brand BabyBoo is best known for its dribble-proof, bandana-style baby bibs. The Cork company has just launched its annual charity campaign - this year in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation. Download the bib template on their website and let your little ones go wild with paint, crayons or colouring pencils. All profits from the sale of the winning design will go to the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation. Enter before September 21st. See www.babyboo.ie for details.

Beautiful boards by Bear Creation

Irish design company Bear Creation has just launched a beautiful new range of tableware made from wood grown locally in Co. Wicklow. The new collection, which includes the Puzzle Board (€150), the Appetiser Pan (€40), Seasoning Dishes (€20 for the pair) and the Large Serving Tray (€120). All the products are made from olive ash chosen for its distinctive grain. Having designed products for gastronomic hotspots such as Dylan McGrath’s restaurants, Firehouse Bakery and Bread 41, Bear Creation hope to celebrate the togetherness of dining with this new collection. www.bearcreation.com

New season fashion to lift the spirits

Printed dress by iClothing. €44.95

Indulge in some pattern play with this new season printed dress by iClothing. €44.95. www.iclothing.com

Humans of Space - the podcast that’s out of this world

‘Humans of Space’ is the new podcast from Dr. Niamh Shaw which blends space, curiosity and creativity. As a scientist, artist and communicator, Niamh has met some fascinating people as part of her personal quest to get to space. From astronauts to astrobiologists, she speaks to inspiring people involved with NASA, the International Space Station, the European Space Agency and (to infinity and?) beyond. Warm, curious and deeply human, this is a podcast for ears of all ages from a passionate presenter. Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. www.niamhshaw.ie

Mimi+Martha - a new store with a conscience

Mimi+Martha

Irish lifestyle and interiors brand Mimi+Martha has just launched online and brings together over 40 designers and makers who have sustainability at heart. Founded by mother-daughter duo Mary Keogh and Martha O’Brien Keogh, the online store features the work of independent brands such as Ballyshane, Olannmor and Glint Glass. We love Rachel Corcoran’s prints, Bernie Murphy’s tweed bow ties and backpacks by Atlantic Equipment Project. www.mimiandmartha.com

Mary Robinson - an Illustrated icon

From growing up with four brothers to becoming the first female President of Ireland, Mary Robinson was acutely aware of women’s rights from a young age. Now little ones can find out all about this icon of Ireland with the illustrated Mary Robinson book by father and daughter team John and Kathi (Fatti) Burke - creators of the award-winning best-selling books Irelandopedia, Historopedia and Foclóiropedia. From law to politics, the presidency to the United Nations this book has it all. Gill. €9.99 in all good bookshops.