Navigating through seasonal transitional dressing isn’t always black and white or is it?
The monochrome trend is back again, here's how to wear it

Don’t be afraid to embrace head-to-toe monochrome – especially if it is Chanel- as worn by model Lexi Fargo on the streets of Paris.

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Paula Burns

The stylish ease of monochrome has made it a favourite amongst designers with film noir vibes at Dior to a more grunge inspired look at Givenchy. Look to polka dot, checks and animal print for a monochromatic sartorial evolution.

Seeing Spots

Make a bold statement with oversized polka dot for maximum impact, €25, Oxendales.

Snake Pit

Sneak in a touch of monochrome to liven up a black boot with a snakeskin print, €49.95, iClothing.

Double The Pleasure

Kill two trends in one with a frilled sleeve and monochrome print shirt, €40, River Island.

All In The Detail

It’s all about subtle contrasting details for a refined monochrome look, €150, Uterqüe.

Modern Heritage

Traditional fabric is given a new lease of life with a contemporary jumpsuit. Who said tweed has to be twee? €295, Maje.

In The Mix

Avoid the no white rule after Labour Day with a transitional monochrome print trouser, €19.95, Zara.

Checks And Balances

Preppy vibes are what check skirts are made for – add this season’s fav sweater vest for ultimate Ivy League status, €17.99, H&M.

Into The Wild

Let an off-kilter zebra stripe do all the talking with a transitional midi dress, €240, Stine Goya.

Small Wonder

Small yet perfectly formed the mini Balenciaga tote is a lesson in timeless style, €695, Balenciaga at Net-a-Porter.

