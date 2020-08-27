Double denim is the trend that refuses to die: here's how to wear it

Love it, hate it, try to ignore it, denim is going nowhere, and according to Paula Burns, we should be making it the star of our look next season
Yara Shahidi is seen wearing Missoni. Picture:Gotham/GC Images
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Denim is the trend that just keeps giving. It oozes versatility making it more than just a perfect cut jean. As seen on the runways of Chanel to Celine – where double denim did make an appearance but in the chicest of ways - allow denim to play a central role in your autumn wardrobe for a style elevation.

Forget skinny jeans and think fitted and sexy separates. 
Make the denim shirt relevant again with an embroidered statement collar, €19.95, Stradivarius.

Match the killer style of the denim pencil skirt with a pretty blouse for a Judy Hale of Dead To Me type of vibe, €29.99, New Look.


Choose one hero piece to anchor your look. 
A subtle bleached tie-dye adds a contemporary edge to the predictable shirtdress, €810, Off-White at FarFetch.

Introduce denim to your accessories with a cloud-like quilted crossbody bag, €39.95, Zara.

If you love the tent dress trend an oversized black denim shirtdress is just the ticket to bring through to autumn, €79, Arket.


Go back to your roots with these pieces from denim's hey day. 
The vest trend is having a resurgence. Opt for studded denim to avoid an over preppy look, €255, Ganni.

Lose the skinnies and bring denim back to its origins with an indigo blue flared jean, €59, Topshop.

Take a fresh approach to lighter denim by ditching the white for pastels of lilac, €50, Weekday.


