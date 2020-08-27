Double denim is the trend that refuses to die: here's how to wear it

Denim is the trend that just keeps giving. It oozes versatility making it more than just a perfect cut jean. As seen on the runways of Chanel to Celine – where double denim did make an appearance but in the chicest of ways - allow denim to play a central role in your autumn wardrobe for a style elevation.

Forget skinny jeans and think fitted and sexy separates.

Make the denim shirt relevant again with an embroidered statement collar, €19.95, Stradivarius.

Match the killer style of the denim pencil skirt with a pretty blouse for a Judy Hale of Dead To Me type of vibe, €29.99, New Look.

Choose one hero piece to anchor your look.

A subtle bleached tie-dye adds a contemporary edge to the predictable shirtdress, €810, Off-White at FarFetch.

Introduce denim to your accessories with a cloud-like quilted crossbody bag, €39.95, Zara.

If you love the tent dress trend an oversized black denim shirtdress is just the ticket to bring through to autumn, €79, Arket.

Go back to your roots with these pieces from denim's hey day.

The vest trend is having a resurgence. Opt for studded denim to avoid an over preppy look, €255, Ganni.

Lose the skinnies and bring denim back to its origins with an indigo blue flared jean, €59, Topshop.

Take a fresh approach to lighter denim by ditching the white for pastels of lilac, €50, Weekday.