Weekend Loves: Conscious clothing with a creative twist; Make every event spectacular with Signature Rentals

Make every event spectacular with Signature Rentals

Event planner Maria Reidy usually works with tech giants, big consumer brands and discerning private individuals to produce bespoke events through Maria Reidy Signature Events. Seeing a gap in the market in the new normal Maria has also launched her Signature Rentals service where you’ll find fabulous items to make your private event just as spectacular as any professional affair. Whether it’s an intimate dinner, family event or garden party you can hire or purchase from Maria’s tasteful edit of table top and decor items - from furniture to cushions, glassware to candlesticks. www.signaturerentals.ie

Great tasting coffee for a good cause

Moyee coffee

Moyee Coffee is an ethical coffee business run by two Dublin natives - Killian Stokes and Shane Reilly. Their aim is to rebalance the coffee industry in Africa so that more profit stays within its coffee-growing communities while also reversing the environmental damage caused by coffee production. Moyee is launching a new monthly subscription service - the Impact Coffee Club - which features a monthly delivery of its ethical coffee, with savings guaranteed. Order 1kg (or 4 x 250g) of your favourite coffee, ground to your preference and delivered to your home in the first week of every month, from €25.95. moyeecoffee.ie

Celebrate good times at The Europe Hotel & Resort

The vitality pool at the Europe

The Europe Hotel & Resort promises to make every experience unforgettable whether that’s a significant anniversary or a milestone birthday. The hotel’s Celebration Experience includes two nights in a Lakeview room with spacious balcony, Moet & Chandon on ice and a luxury box of Butlers chocolates included. Included is an a la carte dinner for two in the Panorama Restaurant, use of the hotel's award-winning ESPA with indoor and outdoor pools and complementary tennis or pony trekking. Low season rates from €430 and high season from €490 per person sharing. www.theeurope.com

Cork300 rescheduled but exhibition goes on for Royal Cork Yacht Club

Cork300 at the Royal Cork Yacht Club

The Royal Cork Yacht Club has had to reschedule much of its Cork300 tri-centenary celebrations until next year, however a number of activities will still take place this weekend including the new Royal Cork Yacht Club exhibition which opens today at the Sirius Arts Centre in Cobh - home of the sailing club from 1854 to 1966. The exhibition, which runs until December, looks back on the history of the club over 300 years. The National 18 Southern Championships and the AIB 1720 Southern Championships will also go ahead this weekend with activity limited to the water and the clubhouse closed to visitors. www.royalcork.com

Watch your wellness with the Galaxy Watch3

Galaxy Watch3

The new Galaxy Watch3 sports a timeless design, quality materials and brilliant functionality allowing you to easily open apps and scroll through notifications. The watch is thinner, smaller and lighter than its predecessors and has a customisable face to match your personal style. Perfect for wellness tracking, the watch can monitor your oxygen levels, provide running analysis, track your cardio progress or monitor your sleep patterns. Connect to fitness videos, to your Samsung Smart TV or to the Galaxy Note20. From €449. www.samsung.com

Blue prints to lift the mood

Prints at River Island

If every meal out is now a cause for celebration or you’re looking for a top to help you stand out on Zoom then this could be the one. Featuring a pretty blue floral print and faux pearl buttons with full sleeves it costs €51 from River Island. www.riverisland.ie

Lidl supporting girls and young women in sport

Supporting girls and young women in sport

With an inspiring career as a sports broadcaster, who better to author a new book encouraging girls and young women to engage in sport than Jacqui Hurley? Girls Play Too: Inspiring Stories of Irish Sportswomen has been released in time for the return to school and is available in 202 Lidl stores countrywide. The book features stories about Ireland’s most accomplished sportswomen including Annalise Murphy, Sarah Rowe and Katie Taylor along with a host of other incredible Irish paralympic athletes, Cheltenham heroes and All Ireland GAA champions. €12.99. www.lidl.ie

Orla Langan - conscious clothing with a creative twist

Orla Langan's new collection

Having worked in the denim industry for years, Orla Langan now brings her knowledge of fabric, cut and colour to her own range of clothing which merges the aesthetics of streetwear and sportswear. With a distinctive style that combines denim, colour blocking and graphic shapes, the garments are handmade in Dublin with waste being kept to a minimum. Materials used in her latest collection are variously breathable, eco-friendly and quick drying with some of them featuring sunblock properties too. The designer can also make to order. Find her designs at Om Diva in Dublin and on www.orlalangan.com