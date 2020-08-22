Top marks for skin-improving tans

Nothing highlights uneven skin like dihydroxyacetone (DHA). The sugar-based bronzing agent is key to leave-on self-tanners and a friend to the tired and drawn (“Me? Out all night? But I have such a healthy glow!”), yet it can only work with the amino acids with which it reacts. When not developing a toasty stain, the amino acids in your skin’s surface help to keep it hydrated and smooth. It is worth noting (especially if you are a serial tanner) that scratchy scrubs and loofahs disrupt and deplete skin’s natural moisture barrier, including natural amino acids. This is yet another reason to try to avoid patching and let tan fade naturally as often as you can.

A glycolic acid body lotion or facial serum can help to smooth skin and increase its natural moisture content the night before application. Products such as Dr Dennis Gross’s Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow, €39 at SpaceNK.com even combine the acid with a gradual tan. It is very important to wear broad-spectrum SPF30 or higher after using hydroxy acids of any kind.

Isle of Paradise HYGLO Self-Tan Serum for Face, €25.02, and Body, €28.44 at feelunique.com

On the subject of healthy glowing, Glasgow-based tanners, Isle of Paradise, are new to Brown Thomas this summer, though Hyglo has yet to arrive in stores. Founder, Jules Von Hep, developed radiant formulas after a decade of working with self-tanners and colour-correcting makeup. I mentioned last summer that I’m a fan of Disco Tan, €19 at brownthomas.ie

— a wash-off instant colour that looks neither sallow nor orange on fair skin, just Rich Tea biscuit-y. They’ve launched even more impressive serums for face and body this season. Hyglo contains more hyaluronic acid than may serums named for the super moisturiser (it is the second most prevalent ingredient after DHA). The serums are also rich in other skin-plumping antioxidants, including avocado, chia and coconut. Perhaps most interesting is the Agastache mexicana flower extract, a probiotic moisturiser I’ve never seen in self-tan. There are lots of tanning serums on the market but Hyglo is sophisticated enough to let you forgo separate skincare.

Amanda Harrington Face Mist, €31 at brownthomas.ie

A-list tanner Amanda Harrington is also new to Brown Thomas and brownthomas.ie. I am especially intrigued by her natural-hair brushes, which she uses for a controlled skincare and tan application that sculpts the face and body. Her Face Mist comes with protective applicator gloves, so the brushes aren’t a must-have if you’re trying this brand for the first time. The mist includes collagen and CoQ10 to rejuvenate and firm the skin, as well as hyaluronic acid and vitamins A and E to help maintain moisture levels. Light-reflecting particles deliver immediate radiance and act like a semi-permanent bronzer, evening out and reducing the need for makeup. The mist doesn’t spot, it blends seamlessly regardless of where you begin your application. If you are naturally porcelain or very fair you’ll want to start with the ‘Natural Rose’ shade. The mist also comes in 'olive' and 'honey'.

Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Tanning Foam, €21.99 at Boots

Bondi Sands may just be the best self-tanner in the chemist. The Aussie brand’s classic foam is so reliable, creating a smooth, even tan on both face and body. It also contains Vitamin E and aloe vera for a hydrating, soothing application. The brand recommends leaving it on for six hours before rinsing but it can be worn for up to eight for an especially rich colour.

Coco and Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam, €34.90 at cultbeauty.co.uk

Self-tanner is often used to hide a multitude but Sunny Honey works to reduce as well as conceal your cellulite. Vitamin C and lotus flower smooth the appearance of orange-peel skin. The formula contains a host of plumping, nourishing ingredients: coconut oil deeply hydrates, while a blend of banana, cocoa and papaya works to blur imperfections and even pigmentation. The formula is infused with a refreshing mango and guava scent that doesn’t linger too long. The colour is my favourite part, it has a green-grey base that develops into a natural-looking, golden radiance in three degrees of intensity. Coco & Eve is a Bali-based, clean-beauty brand and completely new to tanning. This is a stellar first attempt. They use locally-sourced ingredients and avoid drying sulphates, phthalates and parabens.