Weekend Loves: Build your own base on Mars; Support Cork craft businesses 

Made local - Supporting design and craft businesses in Cork

Cork businesses Ceramifique, Siobhain Steele Ceramics and Waters + Wild Perfumery are just some of the Irish businesses taking part in the new Made Local campaign.

Set up by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland, it’s designed to boost the Irish craft industry by increasing awareness and sales for design and craft businesses across Ireland. Look out for the Made Local symbols in participating studios and shops or when shopping online and rest assured that you’re buying a quality item while supporting talented craftspeople and committed retailers in Cork and beyond.

See www.dcci.ie for more information or follow #madelocal on social media.

2. Brilliant paper plants by Brazen Botany

Are you lacking a green thumb? Do your houseplants disintegrate before your very eyes? If you’re not the green fingered type then you’ll be crazy about Brazen Botany.

Bright and brilliant paper plants by Brazen Botany

Prices start at around €67.

See brazenbotany.co.uk and @brazen_botany on social media for more details.

3. Sitting room updates at bargain prices from DFS

With many of us staying home for the time being there has perhaps never been a better time to spruce up our interiors. The summer sale at DFS is a great place to start with excellent offers on furniture including this green velvet ‘Botanical’ three seater sofa.

Sitting room updates at bargain prices from DFS

Available half price at €649 until September 2, the sofa comes in 10 other colour options - from classic neutrals to striking modern tones of ‘marmalade’, ‘plum’ and ‘blush’. www.dfs.ie

4. Tony the Tur tle reassures children about the return to school

While most parents have their fingers crossed that their children will shortly be returning to school, for many of the kids themselves it’s an anxious time as they anticipate the return.

Creator of the ‘Tony the Turtle’ character books, Valerie Sheehan has teamed up once more with illustrator Susan Meaney to create ‘Tony Goes Back to School’ - a short rhyming story to reassure children that, while there may be extra rules in place, school will still be the nurturing, fun place it always is come September.

Starting school can be an anxious time for children.

A self-published author and special needs teacher, Valerie has over 15 years’ experience working with children with autism and recently published ‘Tony Stays at Home’ to help explain lockdown to children with autism. The full story of ‘Tony Goes Back to School’ is available as a free download for everyone at www.tonytheturtle.com

5. Handy sanitising with My Name is TED

It’s been interesting to see how small Irish brands and businesses have adapted to the curious challenges of the times in which we are living. An innovative product by one such brand is the ‘HandySan’ by Irish accessories company My Name is TED.

HandySan is made from Italian leather.

The leather holder can be attached to your bag or keys and comes with a recycled plastic 50ml bottle. Available in nine different colours. €69. Shop at mynameisted.ie





6. Get creative with the Arran Street East potters

Looking to pick up a new hobby or try your hand at something creative? One of Dublin’s favourite contemporary pottery studios is once again offering a wide range of pottery classes and workshops for all skill levels including three-hour workshops and week-long evening courses.

Perfect if you want to start a new hobby.

With reduced class sizes and all health advice being followed, Arran Street East features a beautiful light-filled studio in the heart of Dublin. Prices start at €60 for a two-hour hand-building workshop. See arranstreet east.ie for more information.

7. Foodie heaven at the award-winning Sea Hare in Cleggan

Holidaying in Galway this summer? Then make a beeline for the award-winning Sea Hare pop up at The Pier Bar, Cleggan overlooking the Inisboffin ferry terminal for the ultimate in homemade food.

Open from 10.30am to 5pm each day, you’ll find everything from great coffee and cakes to their premade dinner options such as whole poached salmon, fish pie and Connemara lamb with beer and black bean chilli.

This pop-up is a must if you are holidaying in Galway.

Go to theseahare.ie or @theseahare.ie for the latest updates.

8. Build your own Mars colony

Jana Glatt is an award-winning Brazilian illustrator based in Cologne, Germany. Her fascination with creating characters began during childhood theatre classes and she has illustrated numerous children’s books and magazine articles.

The set includes everything one needs for establishing a Mars colony - from colourful astronauts to space vehicles and adorable astro-pets, naturally. A charming set that requires no cutting or gluing. Age 6+. €18. www.laurencekingverlag.de/