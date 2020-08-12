Trend of the week: how to wear neutrals from head to toe

Choosing a neutral colour palette does not mean a boring one. Build an always-classic capsule wardrobe for autumn with a few key staple items
Trend of the week: how to wear neutrals from head to toe
Elisa Taviti attends the Ermanno Scervino show at Milan Fashion Week. Picture: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Paula Burns

As the summer begins to wind down our zest for the poptastic colour range can start to wane. Keeping things in the fashion stakes neutral allows for an easy seasonal transition. Don’t be afraid to break a few neutral rules. Look to hues outside of the usual beige while keeping it on the down-low for a contemporary take.

New neutrals
New neutrals

L-R Introduce a millennial take on neutrals with a dusty pink pair of peg leg trousers, €40, River Island. Wear neutrals as they are made to be worn with a classic shirtdress, €79, & Other Stories.

neutrals
neutrals

L-R Blend into your surroundings while you roam the hills of Ireland in this cute khaki jumpsuit, €92, Pepe Jeans at Zalando. When the intricate design of the Japanese Kimono is reworked in Irish linen the result is simple perfection, €420, Four Threads. Change up the white tee with a revamped polo shirt version, €89, Uterqüe.

neutrals
neutrals

L-R Going neutral doesn’t have to mean losing your fashion flair – a splash of gold is a neutral winner, €210, Stine Goya. Neutrals don’t have to be confined to just beige. Refresh with peachy tones for a modern spin, €169, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

neutrals
neutrals

L-R Remember Julia Roberts at the polo? Emulate her look with this season’s take on the ‘80s slingback, €55, M&S. Stick to the classics and you can’t go wrong, after all a refined tote isn’t just for summer, €1,150, Tom Ford at Brown Thomas.

Read More

Fashion after lockdown: What happened to all that surplus stock?

More in this section

Street Style - Augsburg - May 31, 2020 How to stand out from the crowd by wearing black all summer long
Woman wearing protective face mask and shopping Fashion after lockdown: What happened to all that surplus stock?
Close-up on a woman applying cream on her legs The Skin Nerd: Pamper your body just like your face

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices