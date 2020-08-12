Trend of the week: how to wear neutrals from head to toe

As the summer begins to wind down our zest for the poptastic colour range can start to wane. Keeping things in the fashion stakes neutral allows for an easy seasonal transition. Don’t be afraid to break a few neutral rules. Look to hues outside of the usual beige while keeping it on the down-low for a contemporary take.

New neutrals

L-R Introduce a millennial take on neutrals with a dusty pink pair of peg leg trousers, €40, River Island. Wear neutrals as they are made to be worn with a classic shirtdress, €79, & Other Stories.

neutrals

L-R Blend into your surroundings while you roam the hills of Ireland in this cute khaki jumpsuit, €92, Pepe Jeans at Zalando. When the intricate design of the Japanese Kimono is reworked in Irish linen the result is simple perfection, €420, Four Threads. Change up the white tee with a revamped polo shirt version, €89, Uterqüe.

neutrals

L-R Going neutral doesn’t have to mean losing your fashion flair – a splash of gold is a neutral winner, €210, Stine Goya. Neutrals don’t have to be confined to just beige. Refresh with peachy tones for a modern spin, €169, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

neutrals

L-R Remember Julia Roberts at the polo? Emulate her look with this season’s take on the ‘80s slingback, €55, M&S. Stick to the classics and you can’t go wrong, after all a refined tote isn’t just for summer, €1,150, Tom Ford at Brown Thomas.