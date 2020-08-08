Weekend Loves: Floaty dresses in autumnal shades and a Normal People inspired trip

Five Star luxury for all the family at the iconic Shelbourne Hotel

Taking tentative first steps after lockdown? Then go all out and treat yourself to five star luxury at Dublin’s landmark Shelbourne Hotel. The national treasure in the heart of the capital, overlooking St Stephen’s Green, reopened guest rooms on June 29. A five star overnight stay with breakfast costs from €299 - add dinner in The Saddle Room from €349.

Better still bring the family for Movie Night. From €369 for two adults and two children sharing, snuggle up and enjoy a family movie, with food, drink and treats delivered to your room for €70 for four people. Choose from a selection of family favourite movies, and a food and drinks menu that includes hot food, sweet drinks, ice-cream floats and a bottle of wine for parents or guardians. Full Covid-19 precautions provide peace of mind, with one way thoroughfares and hand sanitiser located throughout the hotel. www.theshelbourne.com

Grand designs

If you are a designer across any discipline, be that fashion, textiles, print, architecture, interiors or development then it’s worth noting that the closing date for the annual Institute of Designers in Ireland (IDI) Awards has been extended to August 31st this year.

Interiors designed by Kingston Lafferty Design

The awards promote the best of Irish design across a broad range of design disciplines and, for the first time ever, are open to all designers whether members of the IDI or not. In one of the most challenging years that designers have seen in recent history, prizes include business supports, coaching, free SEO consultancy from Granite Digital, free training with Design Skillnet and media coverage. See www.idiawards.ie for full details on how to enter this year’s competition.

Designs inspired by the colours of the Irish countryside

Handmade in Dingle, Co. Kerry, the ‘Montbretia’ scarf by Fiadh Woven Design is inspired by the fiery orange montbretia and other wildflowers that bloom along the hedgerows of Ireland.

Fiaddh Woeven Design

Made from super soft Donegal wool and lambswool, it is a modern take on a traditional tweed fabric that looks roughly textured but is wonderfully soft and comfortable to wear. A great length that can be worn single- or double-wrapped around the neck it’s perfect for summer evenings or cooler days as Autumn comes around. www.fiadh.ie

Floaty dresses in autumnal shades at H&M

While we may have spent lockdown in our elasticated track pants we never lost our passion for dressing up. Comfort, however, is still high on the agenda, which makes this balloon-sleeved dress by H&M a cute and colourful option.

Autmn at H&M

Wear with strappy block heel or flat sandals or swap them for chunky ankle boots or trainers. €49.99. www2.hm.com

Theatre for One - theatre for our times at the Dublin Theatre Festival

If you were lucky enough to see the hugely successful Theatre for One during Cork Midsummer Festival last summer then you may want to make a beeline for the latest iteration which will take place in the foyer of the Abbey Theatre as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival this autumn. Theatre for One is a state-of-the-art mobile performance space for one actor and one performer making it strangely ideal for the times we’re living in.

The Dublin Theatre Festival

Produced by Landmark Productions and Octopus Theatricals, Theatre for One features short plays by six of Ireland’s leading writers – Marina Carr, Stacey Gregg, Emmet Kirwan, Louise Lowe, Mark O’Rowe and Enda Walsh – and promises to be a distilled piece of theatre that will blow your mind with its thrilling intensity. Keep an eye on dublintheatrefestival.ie for updates.

Comfortable and cool clothing to suit every ilk

We are loving the offering by ilk clothing based in Dundalk, Co. Louth. The brand specialises in menswear with some unisex items including their classic round neck t-shirts. Pictured here is their Jocelyn jacket (€210) which features a classic, functional design made from a soft cotton drill fabric which can be worn as a casual garment or dressed up for a special occasions.

ilk of Dundalk

The jacket is styled with the brands’s Porto pants (€125) which feature slanted pockets, a coin pouch and rear button-down pockets. See ilk.ie for more details and to shop online.

Head west for a Normal People inspired trip to the Ice House Hotel

Visit Mayo’s beautiful Ice House Hotel & Spa and discover the delights of the hotel’s Small Screen Summer with an entertainment-inspired getaway which includes a two night stay with dinner on one evening, a picnic made for sightseeing and a bottle of bubbly.

The Ice House

Pay a visit to nearby Tubbercurry - the backdrop for the fictional town of Carricklea, have a pint in Brennan’s Bar and enjoy your gourmet picnic on Streedagh Beach. The Small Screen Summer package at the Ice House Hotel starts at €540 per room for two nights’ B&B. See www.icehousehotel.ie for this as well as other great packages and offers.

Embrace the modern folk tradition with candles by Field Apothecary

We love the award-winning Field Apothecary’s Jam Jar, Apothecary and Classic collections as well as their new Folk collection (pictured here). This range is perfect for gifting or for travel as the affordable candles come in fully recyclable aluminium tins with lids.

Field Apothecary

Vegan friendly and cruelty free, these soy wax handmade candles come with names such as Wander, Gather, Kin and Home and are an homage to the ‘folk who shaped this land’. Featuring notes of smokey fireside and leather, flowering gorse and honey, and green stems and wild violet, be whisked away to the countryside whilst supporting the Ulster Wildlife charity with every purchase. Burning time 45 hours. €15.95. www.fielddayireland.ie