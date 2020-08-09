The new cool label set to put Ireland on the fashion map

Dundalk might seem like an unlikely fashion destination. The border town is now the home to ilk, a men’s ready-to-wear line conceived by a former GAA player and an experienced graphic designer.

ilk is the brainchild of Jamie Clarke and Killian Walsh. The name of the game is practical clothing items that are adaptable to any wardrobe and layerable with any outfit. Think cotton-jersey sweatshirts, cropped cotton trousers with a drawstring waist, and lightweight casual take on the safari jacket. The founders call it a mix between Parisian chic, Japanese streetwear and minimalism, items with subtle design details and loosely inspired by Irish cultural heroes.

The name ‘ilk’ is linked with the brand's philosophy of creating a community around the brand. Moreover, across Japan and Europe, where much of the fabric sourcing and production takes place, ilk works with a number of small, family-run facilities.

In keeping with this, the next product launch, a check shirt woven in a mix of cotton, linen and wool is called ‘Miwa’, named after one of the fabric suppliers in Japan. (The cotton used in the Miwa shirt is high-density and water repellent, the kind often worn by Japanese Antarctic researchers. It is expected to arrive later this month when the temperatures are cooler.) Another is the ‘Jocelyn’ jacket in soft cotton called after the street in Dundalk where the studio is based. There is a pair of pants called ‘Porto’ after one of the brand’s production facilities.

A look from the summer 2020 collection. T shirt €60, pants €125

ilk is a welcome addition to Ireland’s burgeoning menswear scene joining Jonathan Anderson, the creative director at JW Anderson and Loewe, Bryan Conway, the design director at Tiger of Sweden, the wunderkinds Robyn Lynch and Rory Parnell-Mooney, respectively, in our ranks.

For now though, ilk is focusing on the Irish market. It’s stocked at Tony McDonnell Menswear in Dundalk and Indigo in Dublin, as well as through their own website. However, they hope to be seen as the ‘cool brand from Ireland’ in stores across the world eventually.

The two realised that there was no men’s fashion label in the contemporary space at a mid-level price-point out of Ireland. “You were buying something because it had the coolness of New York, Tokyo or Paris and that there was something lacking in Ireland,” said Walsh, Zoom-ing in from the studio in Dundalk.

While there is a surplus of styles in each category in contemporary fashion, ilk endeavours to make the best jacket, the best overshirt or the best t-shirt that you own; the one you’re most proud to have spent money on and the one that you feel most comfortable when you wear.

“That’s the basis for where we want it to go in terms of all our products: the consideration of design on each piece,” said Clarke, who lives in Belfast.

“We weren't just going to make a nice t-shirt and put a logo on it," said Walsh.

We want to make people dress better and to have pride about the fact that it’s an Irish brand.

Design and sampling takes place in Dundalk while fabric is sourced from Japan and production takes place mostly in Portugal. The team consists of Clarke, Walsh, and Siranee Caulfield-Sriklad, lead designer, who is responsible for realising the finished product. The team is joined by a string of freelance pattern cutters.

Unlike traditional fashion brands which release designated spring/summer and autumn/winter collections at designated times during the year, ilk is focusing on a drop model whereby capsules from each season will be slowly added to the website and to select retailers every six or eight weeks.

Clarke, 30, is from Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh. A gifted sportsman, he is a long-term member of Armagh GAA and a multiple club All-Ireland winner with Crossmaglen Rangers. His background in marketing and an interest in fashion led him to Walsh’s multidisciplinary design studio Grandson in 2019.

Walsh, 38, is from Blackrock in Co. Louth. He graduated with a visual communications degree from the Technological University Dublin. Having spent his younger years experimenting with graffiti art, design was the next step. With a keen interest in fashion, the initial meeting with Clarke, which lasted four hours, was the conception of ilk. By August, it was official.

A look from the summer 2020 collection

The latest collection draws inspiration from the best of Irish cultural exports like Samuel Beckett, Sean Scully, and Eileen Gray which translates to quite spare, straightforward pieces of clothing in shades of indigo, sage green, grey and sand.

“We want to be known firmly as an Irish brand but with this non-parochial, twee approach but an international community while championing the best of Irish without being too Failte Ireland about it,” said Walsh.

The collection consists of airy jackets and roomy trousers, cut with precision. Cardigans are effortlessly thrown over t-shirts branded with ilk’s red logo. Shirts are buttoned up but look equally good buttoned down and with a white tee underneath.

In a moment that prizes sustainability, these are the kind of pieces you can buy once and cherish forever, adding one or two new pieces to your wardrobe every other season.

Like many other small businesses, they were impacted heavily by the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Many of the stores they had lined up could no longer accept orders. Fabric sourcing and production was halted. However, they still managed to produce their summer capsule collection albeit with more limited quantities.

The focus is now on 2021. They are committed to developing the brand organically, exploring art and cultural spheres in the design process, and building a range of products that men can trust.

“We want to grow a community of like-minded people that are into what we’re into and completely get what we’re trying to do,” said Clarke.