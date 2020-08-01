Weekend Loves: Create your dream wardrobe; Escape to Wicklow

Create your dream wardrobe with Komandor

If more time at home over the past few months has further confirmed your lack of storage then why not upgrade with Komandor? With designs on creating your ultimate wardrobe, Komandor have over 27 years’ experience across 42 countries when it comes to creating the ultimate wardrobe to suit your home and needs in terms of both function and design. Make the best possible use of your space and choose from a wide range of materials including high quality wood, coloured and contemporary matt glass and mirrored finishes. Komandor’s popular 'Orto System' is a contemporary open storage system, complete with LED lighting which is perfect for a beautiful walk-in wardrobe solution. To book a free design consultation call 091 766 674 or visit www.komador.ie

Read and relax with The Book Resort





If you can’t make it to your favourite resort this holiday season then why not escape the humdrum with The Book Resort? This Co. Waterford company provides a brilliant gift box service whereby you can order a one-time gift box for yourself or another or you can sign up to a regular monthly subscription. Each gift box contains a new book release, a sweet treat and an artisan gift from a small Irish business. You can choose from various genres including action, bestseller, fantasy, Irish author, horror, romance or thriller or can opt to be surprised. See www.thebookresort.ie for more information or call 083 132 9794.

Escape to the Wicklow countryside with the Elbowroom

The Elbowroom in Wicklow is the perfect environment to relax and refresh.

The Elbowroom Escape in Donard, Co. Wicklow offers the perfect place to escape post-lockdown in a safe and quiet environment to recharge and refresh. Book one of their Garden Rooms to stay with family or friends or hire the whole venue for a family reunion or small event. Use the Elbowroom Escape as a base from which to discover the surrounding countryside and relax, post-walk, in the outdoor hot tub. Breakfast is included for those who book Garden Rooms plus a delicious full evening dining menu is available with ingredients from local farmers. Book the whole venue and choose to go self-catering or hire the chefs to prepare what you need. August is the perfect month to visit with a fully landscaped kitchen garden and planted terraces from which to enjoy the spectacular forests and mountains surrounding the venue. Book direct at www.the-elbowroomescape.com or email reservations@the-elbowroomescape.com

Snack better with Snack Farm





Snack Farm is an independent Irish food company which already supplies healthy snacks to multinational companies and which have now turned their hand to supplying healthy snacks at home. Research shows that while people are snacking a lot more often, they’re not always making great food choices, so Snack Farm makes this easy with their balanced and healthy snack options. Their modern trail mixes are made up of nuts, seeds, pulses, dried fruits and little treats like chocolate and Greek yoghurt drops. Prices start from €9 for a box of 12 which are also perfect for school lunches. Their online store is at www.snackfarm.com.

If you’re travelling into Dublin along the N9 or you’re in the vicinity of the Long Mile Road you must check out The Farmhouse Cafe which has become something of a local destination eatery in the area.

Renowned for their home baked breads and goodies as well as their homemade breakfast and lunch offerings, the Farmhouse Cafe is also the perfect place for a pitstop for a great cup of Ariosa coffee. The family-owned cafe is known for its farm-to-fork ethos with the kitchen supplied by the Co. Meath farm of cafe founder Susan O’Sullivan. Open Monday to Friday 8am – 3pm. The Farmhouse Café, Long Mile Road, Dublin. See www.farmhousecafe.ie.





Yvonne Kelly

Yvonne Kelly's pieces are wearable, fun and have a quirky personality.

Yvonne Kelly is a jewellery designer based in Maynooth, Co. Kildare. She creates wearable, fun jewellery with quirky personality and no little humour such as silver flip flop earrings, Swiss cheese rings and little tiny silver ‘buckets of love’ pendants. We love this silver and gold ring from Yvonne’s ‘Circle of Opportunity’ collection which is inspired by the Kandinsky painting ‘Composition 8’ as well as the idea of pushing oneself out of one’s comfort zone to embrace new opportunities. €125. www.yvonnekellyjewellery.ie

Stretch your body and mind with Huku

The Huku ULU is a balance board with integrated puzzle games that was made specifically for children.

Huku create sustainable and beautiful balance boards for improving core strength, balance, coordination and reaction time. The boards are ethically made in the coastal village of Creeslough, Co. Donegal from sustainably sourced materials. Popular with board riders, surfers, athletes and yogis, the range also includes a new product for children - the Huku ‘ULU’ (the Hawaiian for ‘grow’) － a balance board with a puzzle game integrated into the surface which can be played by the child shifting their weight on the board.

Stretch out with their Huku x Moons mobility wheel (from €49), improve your balance on the range of Huku balance boards (from €110) or exercise body and mind on their balance beam (€99). www.hukubalance.com