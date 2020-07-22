The Skin Nerd: Glow just like Kerry Washington - her skincare secrets revealed

I believe that you should take the majority of your skin advice from those who are trained in skincare if you can.

But tips that we see online, particularly from A-listers, can be so deliciously tempting.

If Sandra Bullock or Oprah is offering up a peek into their skincare routine... You take the opportunity on the off-chance that what’s in there is accessible.

I am here to say: not all celebrity skin advice is bad advice. On the contrary, you can hear a lot of stellar skin advice from the stars. Think about it: behind each glowing, healthy visage is a skin consultant that knows their trade.

I scoured my resources (the internet) to hunt down some celebrity skin tips I can get behind so that I can tell you why you should be listening to them...

Kerry Washington is an advocate for the basics, stating that she learned double-cleansing from K-Beauty and she has never looked back.

This gets a soccer-crowd “YESSSS!” from me. Double-cleansing allows us to remove everything that shouldn’t be sitting on our skin for long periods of time, including sebum, bacteria, oils, SPF, physical pollution particles and dead skin cells.

When you double-cleanse, your first step of a microfibre tool like the Cleanse Off Mitt (€6.50, selected pharmacies and salons, cleanseoffmitt.com), a pre-cleanse oil or a cleansing lotion will remove that initial layer, and your second cleanse of a more traditional wash or creamy cleanser will get rid of any residue and treat the skin. It may sound OTT — I can assure you the results speak for themselves. One thing to note — wipes do not count as your first cleanse!

Lea Michele swears by a lot of water and a lot of sleep, and I wholeheartedly agree with this (alongside a robust skincare routine, of course).

Sleep really does affect our skin. If our skin does not get uninterrupted REM sleep, it won’t be as well-nourished at the living layer (the dermis), meaning dullness, breakouts, skin dehydration... You name it.

Water, however, comes with a stipulation. How our skin holds on to water is just as important as how much water we get in. It’s believed by many that fatty acids are the key to a healthy skin barrier, the part of our skin that helps it to retain moisture, so eat heaps of fatty acids to get the most of your water intake.

Olivia Palermo is a hooman after my own heart in that she promotes a diet rich in antioxidants. Antioxidant serums are great, but there’s only so much we can do from the outside in. Eating an antioxidant-rich diet helps to protect our skin from the inside out — and obviously has benefits galore for our general health.

To help to protect our skin further, we can limit things that cause oxidation: smoking, sun, processed foods, sugar and stress.

In general, I would suggest always taking celebrity skin tips with a pinch of salt, or asking a skincare professional if it’s true. With that in mind, our DMs and the comments section on @theskinnerd is always open to you.

When it comes down to it, although all skin needs the same key ingredients, we all have skin with different needs and listening to your skin’s own needs will guide you further than you think.

The Nerdie Pick

Teresa Tarmey is an incredibly talented facialist who has worked with some big names, and her range is right up my alley.

This lactic acid toner works to exfoliate whilst hydrating the skin, and it’s suitable for all skin types, even slightly more sensitive skin.

The Teresa Tarmey Lactic Acid Treatment (£38, teresatarmey.com)

It’s recommended you only use this twice or three times a week (over-exfoliation does more harm than good).

This is particularly great for dry, dehydrated skin or those who are seeing dryness as a result of ageing, and for those who find glycolic acid can be harsh on their skin.