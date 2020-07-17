Trend of the Week - All-in-one fashion

Inspiration:

As life begins to speed up, let’s lock into lockdown’s ‘less is more’ mantra with a fuss-free jumpsuit. A stylish segue from pyjamas and loungewear, this one-and-done style solution allows for cognitive breathing space while adjusting to life on the outside. Simply don a mask and go.

Textured jumpsuit with bows, Uterqüe, €135

THE EDIT:

Jump start your post-lockdown wardrobe here.

Sea ‘Penny’ spot-print cotton-blend jumpsuit, Matches Fashion, was €385;now €192

‘Allegra’ animal jacquard jumpsuit, Kitri, was €145; now €59

Baum und Pferdgarten ‘Norma Jean’ jumpsuit, Atterley, €275.13; now €137.56

Norma Kamali ‘Bill’ halterneck wheat-print jersey jumpsuit, Matches Fashion, was €270; now €130

5. Dodo Bar Or ‘Jenny’ floral-print crinkled-voile jumpsuit, Net-a-Porter, was €370; now €185

Floral jumpsuit, Arket, €125

LF Markey ‘Danny’ boilersuit, Whistles, €235

STYLE NOTES:

 RIGHT TO BARE ARMS: Take sleeveless styles into cooler months with a t- shirt, a thin polo neck or belted blazer.

 DO DETAILS: Soften sharp lines and billowy silhouettes with halternecks, ruffles, ribbons, panel ruching or waist-cinching belts.

 UTILITY CHIC: Reimagine boilersuits in pretty pastels like candy floss pink, sky blue, mint and pistachio as seen at M&S, & Other Stories and Whistles.

 FIT COMES FIRST: Avoid tapered legs or those with elasticated hems that can easily catch on the calf. Opt for a wide-leg, culotte or straight-cut (and easily cuffed) styles.