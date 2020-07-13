PRODUCT WATCH: This summer's hottest fragrances

Summer holidays may be cancelled but the exotic fragrance launches for this season continue apace. Let each new destination-in-a-bottle take you somewhere special.

Party in Rio

Sol de Janeiro Sol Cheirosa ’62 Eau de Parfum, €78/50ml at SpaceNK and cultbeauty.co.uk.

Sol de Janeiro’s signature gourmand scent is a highlight of their popular Brazilian Bum-Bum Cream, from €18 at spacenk.com, and now available as this gorgeous eau de parfum. Sol Cheirosa ’62 is an addictive blend of salted caramel, pistachio, jasmine and vanilla. The name is auspicious for a couple of reasons. Cheirosa is Portuguese for “sweet-smelling” while 1962 was a banner year for Brazil. The country won the FIFA World Cup, The Girl From Ipanema topped the charts, Havaiana flip-flops launched and Bossa Nova hit the world stage. Sol Cheirosa ’62 is the most summery of all this season’s perfume launches and you’ll have no trouble using it up before September. I particularly like the golden disco ball-topped bottle.

Live in the Moment

Hugo Boss Alive Eau de Parfum, from €62/30ml at Brown Thomas, Arnotts and selected pharmacies nationwide.

Out of this World

Mugler Angel Nova Eau de Parfum, from €65/30ml at arnotts.ie, boots.ie and selected Boots nationwide.

Back to Ibiza

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Eau de Toilette, €72/50ml at loewe.com

Loewe’s latest fragrance shares its name with the Spanish brand’s Spring/Summer women’s wear collection. In 1972, German architect Armin Heinemann and Stuart Rudnick opened Paula’s boutique in Ibiza’s old town. Their mission was to provide a fashion sanctuary for boho-chic tourists— the kind of customers that sustained Barbara Hulanicki’s Biba or Vivienne Westwood’s SEX in London— while retaining the island’s “endless summer” vibe. Paula’s Ibiza captures this with vanilla and Sulawesi patchouli (patchouli seems essential to any Seventies-inspired scent), as well as summery notes of galbanum, coconut oil and mandarin. The white lily and driftwood heart lingers longest. The ombré-toned bottle looks like a sunset with a turquoise cap.

Into the West

Coach Dreams Eau de Parfum, from €45/40ml at theperfumeshop.com