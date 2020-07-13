Make a splash with your skincare this summer with the best water-based makeup

Testing beauty products in shops is verboten for the moment, a restriction that depletes the whole retail experience, in my view. The chief reason to go bricks-and-mortar shopping for beauty it to try before you buy.

How many other advantages do shops have left over e- commerce, with its identical product selection, convenient location and chat-ready consultants? The time of year for such impediments isn’t great, either.

When you are looking for something to make you look brighter on Zoom you’d probably like to test makeup with a lighter texture that doesn’t slip in warm weather. Water-based cosmetics are a great look, they wear well and are wonderful choices for naturally oily or combination skin year-round.

While colour-matching foundation or concealer might be dicey just now, touch-free shopping aquatic makeup is a cinch.

Those with oily eyelids will love Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eye Shadow, €29 at cultbeauty.co.uk. Kosas means “sheath” in Sanskrit, and the LA clean-beauty brand’s shadow protects both your skin and the environment.

10-Second Liquid Eye Shadow is rich in jojoba, rosehip and apricot-kernel extracts. It is designed to be applied without tools or fingertips (the doe’s foot applicator works like a lipgloss wand) and creates a long-wearing, crease-free wash of colour that dries fast. The ‘Copper Halo,’ shade looks beautiful with blue eyes but be warned that the shimmer in all eight shades will highlight dry skin or hooded lids.

A moisturising base need not feel greasy or tacky. Bobbi Brown Hydrating Water Fresh Cream, €52.50 at brownthomas.com, is formulated with over 70 per cent water and melts into skin.

The lightweight natural ingredients help to reduce redness, balance skin and creates a smooth canvas for makeup. Water Fresh is silicone, alcohol and oil-free. It contains pre and probiotics that helps strengthen skin’s protective barrier so it retains moisture levels and is better equipped to fight off external aggressors like pollution long-term.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, €32, at CharlotteTilbury.com from July 24 and Brown Thomas from July 30.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, €32, at CharlotteTilbury.com from July 24 and Brown Thomas from July 30, was a pleasant surprise. The formula is water-based and contains soothing aloe vera and camellia extracts.

It uses flexible polymers to keep makeup in place and in this sense is closer to long-wearing mascara than other setting sprays. This won’t dry up shine but it is a makeup saver, helping you to maintain freshly-applied perfection for up to 16 hours.

Chanel Les Beiges Eau de Teint Water-Fresh Tint, €60 at Brown Thomas

It also looks great alone when you want a glowing, no- makeup look. The real trouble with water-based colour in my experience is uneven distribution of pigments. Water tends to create unsightly patches of colour where skin is dry or very porous, so it is pleasant to watch Chanel’s fluid set smoothly.

Product of the Month: Dr Hauschka Facial Pamper Pack, €19.95 at drh.ie.

Product of the Month: Dr Hauschka Facial Pamper Pack, €19.95 at drh.ie

Try giving your daily cleansing regimen an A-list upgrade with Dr.Hauschka’s limited- edition pack. A pioneer of clean, natural beauty, Dr. Hauschka’s following includes supermodel Kate Upton and Jennifers Aniston and Lopez.

Uma Thurman used the brand’s Soothing Cleansing Milk to prepare for her Pirelli Calendar shoot in 2017. The milk’s anthyllis, jojoba and almond oil gently remove makeup while maintaining the skin’s natural moisture balance. The Cleansing Cream cleanses and gently exfoliates, refining and revitalising your complexion. The Facial Toner is a makeup artist’s favourite, instantly softening skin and evening tone. The formula is not ideal for very sensitive types as it is high in alcohol and pore-restricting witch hazel. Hauschka includes sample sachets.