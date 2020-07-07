How to find the perfect pair of shorts this summer

Often dismissed as the unruly fashion child thanks to the denim cut-off, shorts are a major player this season. As seen on the runways of The Row to Saint Laurent, designers are re-discovering the charm of shorts. Versatility is their style power. From knee-length to the biker there is one to suit all, writes Paula Burns
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 21:30 PM
Paula Burns

Often dismissed as the unruly fashion child thanks to the denim cut-off, shorts are a major player this season. As seen on the runways of The Row to Saint Laurent, designers are re-discovering the charm of shorts. Versatility is their style power. From knee-length to the biker there is one to suit all, writes Paula Burns

Scandi Style: 

Take a style note from the Danes on how to pull off cool short summer style at Baum und Pferdgarten.

Bright Spark: 

Hot pink shorts are just the right about of pop needed for summer evening attire. Match with an oversized blazer to complete the look, €69, Arket.

Biker Grove: 

No need to ditch the black when it comes to wearing shorts for summer, edge it up with a faux leather pair, €250, Cos.

Green Scene: 

Stay on trend with the paperbag waist and colour favoured by designers this season, €59, &amp; Other Stories.

Rose Garden: 

Simple sherbet hues make for easy every day shorts, €17.99, Pull and Bear at Zalando.

Desert Storm: 

Easy to wear sandy shades create a chic neutral summer style, €17.99, Mango.

Join The Dots: 

Not quite a jumpsuit, it’s little sister the playsuit is a fun way to mix up the short look, €22.99, New Look.

Pretty As A Picture: 

Create boho vibes by emulating Sienna Miller circa the noughties with pretty embellished floral shorts, €30, River Island.

Bermuda Triangle: 

Opt for the Bermuda style to bring sophistication to the denim short. Add a kitten heel to bring through to evening, €36.50, Oxendales.

Mellow Yellow: 

Squeeze a bit of zest into your choice of shorts with a Chanel inspired pair, €99, Uterqüe.

