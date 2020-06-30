Trend of the Week: White Lines for summer

Despite Wimbledon being cancelled, our love affair with summer whites remains on schedule. The season’s staple hue is not simply a trend but rather a quintessential part of our summer sartorial life. Take on the dramatic as seen at Valentino or go for a more subtle approach with delicate fabrics like lace.

Delicate Drama: At Valentino, the shirtdress is given a dramatic Grecian overhaul for the summer season.

The Big Short: Denim shorts are revamped for 2020, with a paper-bag waistband for effortless cool, €32, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.

Bucolic Beauty: Incorporate florals into your summer whites for a boho country girl vibe, €179.95, Custommade at Avoca.

Lace Trimmings: Pretty lace ruffles offset the sexy side of a bare décolletage, with the one shoulder dress, €149, & Other Stories

Embroidered Romance: Add a dash of colour to summer whites with bright embroidered sleeve details, €198, Férí.

Classic Stiles: Be Cote d’Azur ready by taking shirtdress style inspo from Riviera’s Georgina Clios, €169, Tommy Hilfiger.

Tangled Toes: White shoes can be a tough one to master, so opt for a subtle style like a strappy sandal, €175, Arket.

Double Down: Tick two summer trends with the one oversized blazer. It makes for a big impact with minimal effort, €49.99, Mango.

Flared Up: Create a slicker version of the Saturday Night Fever vibe by matching the flared white trouser with slogan tee, €55, River Island.

Take A Bow: Intricate details of bows and puff sleeves lend well to the style of summer whites, €35, Miss Selfridge.