Burning Man festival in Nevada desert is washed out by heavy rain

Burning Man festival in Nevada desert is washed out by heavy rain
A satellite photo of the site of the Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nevada (Maxar Technologies via AP/PA)
Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 22:29
Associated Press reporters

The entrance to the Burning Man counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and revellers were urged to shelter in place on Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on August 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the US Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

About six inches of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located about 110 miles north of Reno, the National Weather Service in Reno said.

Another three inches of rain is expected from late Saturday into Sunday.

Organisers urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.

More in this section

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Fulham v Aston Villa - Craven Cottage Mohamed Al Fayed called an ‘extraordinary tour de force’
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Fulham v Wigan Athletic - Craven Cottage Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed dies aged 94
Warner Music sign first digital character Noonoouri and release debut single Warner Music sign first digital character Noonoouri and release debut single
festivalDigitalPlace: International
Carlo Chatrian joined the Berlinale in 2019 (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Carlo Chatrian to step down as artistic director of the Berlin film festival

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd