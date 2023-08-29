Michael Jackson’s son pays tribute on what would have been star’s 65th birthday

Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)
Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 19:39
Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Michael Jackson’s son has paid tribute to his father on what would have been singer’s 65th birthday.

Prince Jackson sent happy birthday wishes to the US musician on Tuesday.

One of the most influential musicians thanks to his era-defining albums and live performances, Jackson died in 2009 aged 50 following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.

Writing on Instagram, Prince said: “Happy birthday dad. I miss you and I love you. You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day.”

The eldest of Jackson’s three children, he also shared an image of himself alongside the Thriller singer in a kitchen.

Prince shares his mother, Jackson’s second wife Debbie Rowe, with model, singer and actress Paris.

Bigi, the youngest, who had been known as Blanket, was born to an anonymous surrogate mother.

An upcoming biopic, titled Michael – which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, will tell the story of the late singer.

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, will star as the King of Pop and the film is set to be his acting debut.

The movie, scripted by Gladiator and The Aviator screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the co-operation of the singer’s estate.

