RTE publishes plan for register of interests after trust ‘damaged’

The Irish national broadcaster RTE plans to introduce an organisation-wide “conflict of interests” form to allow workers to raise concerns about any potential conflict they are concerned about with line management.

It will be the responsibility of line management to “address concerns speedily and appropriately”, according to a scoping document regarding potential registers of interest and external activities which has been shared with staff unions.

The register of interests is designed to ensure the disclosure of information by individuals where they are in a position to make decisions that could “materially influence” them or their immediate family.

RTE explains this could be on a one-off or recurring basis.

If there are no such issues, it said it is “good practice” to make a “nil return”, essentially confirming individuals have no concerns about their work and any conflict of interest.

Acknowledging that trust has been “damaged” by recent events at the national broadcaster, RTE set out its justification for the registers.

“RTE content must be seen to be accurate, impartial, fair and independent of any vested interests, and we have extensive policies to deal with many issues, such as conflicts of interest,” the document states.

Under a heading about whether the information will be published, RTE said it is committed to operating in “as transparent a fashion as legally permitted” but individuals have rights under GDPR, the Ethics in Public Office Act and the Freedom of Information Act.

It also notes that there is a High Court action being taken by the HSE against the Information Commissioner over a decision relating to disclosing whether a person’s name is on a register of interests.

Management is discussing what the salary threshold should be for automatic disclosure of a register of interests by staff internally to RTE.

No specific figure for RTE staff is included, but the document makes reference to a HSE threshold of 73,209 euros and a Revenue threshold of approximately 51,000 euros.

The organisation is also scoping a register of external activities.

Existing policies require written permission to engage in external activities from any person engaged in content creation in RTE.

This includes speaking engagements, chairing meetings, joining a panel/discussion group, promoting commercial ventures, including draws, raffles, prizes, brand ambassador arrangements, participation in charitable events/launches/promotions, being a member of a judging panel, book launches, and requests to write newspaper columns.

It is proposed to introduce a standardised process across RTE for seeking approval for external activities.

There will be a standard external activities form which must be completed by any person seeking approval for external activities.

This is to ensure the same process applies across RTE and the purpose of the form is to identify conflicts of interest or potential conflicts of interest that may or may not be seen to conflict with the national broadcaster’s obligations.

Consideration is also being given to placing a financial value on an acceptable gift for the possible establishment of a register of gifts.

RTE staff are currently only allowed to accept gifts of nominal value.