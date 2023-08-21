Kim Kardashian cradles large black spider in new American Horror Story trailer

Kim Kardashian cradles large black spider in new American Horror Story trailer
The reality star, 42, is later seen rocking a child in a sprawling spiderweb dress, surrounded by mysterious figures in blonde wigs (Doug Peters/PA)
Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 23:43
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian is seen cradling an enormous black spider in an eerie new trailer for the latest season of American Horror Story.

The reality star, 42, is later seen rocking a child in a sprawling spiderweb dress, surrounded by mysterious figures in blonde wigs.

Kardashian is to appear in the upcoming series of the popular anthology horror television show, titled Delicate, alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

The short trailer sees an abundance of spiders and webs, while Roberts screams on a medical bed and Delevingne holds a liquid-filled syringe.

A haunting cover of Rock-A-Bye Baby plays during the clip.

Delicate is expected to follow a format similar to other series of American Horror Story from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Each season is a self-contained mini-series, featuring different characters in separate fictional universes – though some are loosely inspired by true events.

The show has previously featured famous faces including Billie Lourd, Macaulay Culkin, Angela Bassett and Lady Gaga.

In a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Murphy said the upcoming 12th series was “ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done”.

As well as starring in several reality shows, Kardashian has hosted Saturday Night Live and voiced one of the characters in Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Part One of American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere on September 20 on FX and will be available to be streamed on Hulu the next day.

More in this section

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - New York Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck
Actress Kate Winslet surprises festival-goers with reading of children’s classic Actress Kate Winslet surprises festival-goers with reading of children’s classic
Ron Cephas Jones Former castmates remember Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones after death at 66
KardashianPlace: UK
Super Mario Galaxy launch

Charles Martinet to step down as voice of Nintendo’s Mario after 27 years

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd