Shania Twain announces return to Las Vegas with 2024 residency

Country pop star Shania Twain said she will perform “all the hits” when she returns to Las Vegas for her third residency in 2024.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, 57, will headline the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino with her show Come On Over – All the Hits! across 24 dates, kicking off on May 10 next year until December 14.

Twain said: “I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre.

“The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too.

“I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Shania Twain will begin her third Las Vegas residency in May 2024 (Sonja Flemming/CBD/PA)

Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment also announced that one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to Shania Kids Can, a charity the singer founded in 2010 in an “effort to relieve the economic, social and personal sufferings of children that she herself experienced as a child”, the website said.

Past donations from ticket sales have exceeded 1.5 million US dollars (£1.17 million) providing “critical funding for existing programs”, it said.

The five-time Grammy-award winner, known for hits including You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much, will continue the second leg of her Queen Of Me tour in September in the UK and Ireland, after releasing her sixth studio album of the same name.

On Tuesday, it was announced US singer and producer Breland will be re-joining her to support all of the UK dates.

Twain will also release the diamond edition of her 1997 third studio album Come On Over in celebration of it’s 25th anniversary on August 25.

The singer previously performed her Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino from 2019 until September 2022.

Her first residency Still The One played at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two years from 2012 to 2014.

British star Adele followed in Twain’s footsteps recently completing her 22nd weekend at her Las Vegas residency show at the Colosseum venue at Caesars Palace.

The Easy On Me singer, 35, said she “adored” Twain and could not believe the country pop star had been in the audience after completing her second weekend last November.

Twain did not release music for 15 years following a bout of Lyme disease that caused her to lose her voice, but in 2018 underwent open throat surgery after her voice was damaged by the effects of the debilitating illness.

Shania Twain will take to the stage at the Bakkt Theatre in Planet Hollywood for her third residency (Ian West/PA)

Lyme disease is spread to humans by infected ticks and symptoms can include headaches, muscle and joint pain, tiredness and loss of energy.

Other high-profile sufferers of the disease include Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, model Bella Hadid and singers Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records, making her one of the most successful musicians ever.

Tickets for Twain’s Las Vegas Residency will go on sale from August 21 at 6pm BST.