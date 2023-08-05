Hugh Jackman watches Wrexham game with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Hugh Jackman watches Wrexham game with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the stands (Jacob King/PA)
Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 17:13
Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Hugh Jackman has revealed he attended Wrexham AFC’s first game back in the Football League and took pictures with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Known for his roles in X-Men and The Greatest Showman, Jackman, 54, posted a photo of himself with Reynolds and McElhenney on his social media platforms and said: “Finally snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex.”

The Australian actor joined the duo, who bought Wrexham AFC in 2020, for the team’s first game in football’s fourth tier since 2008.

On Saturday, the trio watched Wrexham play against Milton Keynes Dons, who had been relegated from League One in May.

Wrexham won the National League title last season with 111 points and won promotion to the Football League after 15 seasons of playing in the fifth-league of football (the semi-amateur National League).

When the Welsh club secured the National League title, McElhenney and Reynolds were among a 10,162-strong crowd.

The actors had been joined by fellow Hollywood star Paul Rudd who they celebrated with in their executive seating area when Wrexham’s title and promotion was confirmed.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney talk with the King at Wrexham Association Football Club’s Racecourse Ground (Jacob King/PA)

Following their takeover of the club, Reynolds and McElhenney have filmed for Disney+ series Welcome To Wrexham – which documents the progress of the Welsh football team.

A second season of the documentary is slated for release in the UK on September 13.

Reynolds and McElhenney had teamed up to purchase the fifth tier Red Dragons in the hopes that they could turn the club into an underdog story.

More in this section

Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical The Fantasticks, dies at 95 Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical The Fantasticks, dies at 95
No Time To Die Royal World Premiere - London Jason Momoa warns holidaymakers not to travel to Maui as it faces wildfires
Cast of Parks And Recreation reunite on US picket line with four legged friend Cast of Parks And Recreation reunite on US picket line with four legged friend
JackmanPlace: UKPlace: Wales
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have paid tribute after dog Bear died (Alamy/PA)

Nicola Peltz Beckham shares grief over death of beloved dog Bear

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd