Cast of Parks And Recreation reunite on US picket line with four legged friend

The horse wore a purple and yellow jacket, with the words Li’l Sebastian on it, in a nod to the famous equine character.
Cast of Parks And Recreation reunited on the US picket line with a four legged friend (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 01:40
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Stars of US sitcom Parks And Recreation reunited on the picket line, bringing with them a four-legged friend.

Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, and Retta were all pictured joining members of US actors union Sag-Aftra on Friday, along with a small horse.

The horse wore a purple and yellow jacket, with the words Li’l Sebastian on it, in a nod to the famous equine character.

Li’l Sebastian was a fan favourite on the Emmy-nominated sitcom until his tragic demise in the finale of series three.

Writing on her Instagram story, Retta wrote: “Pawnee is a union town”, referencing the fictional town where the show was set.

The official Sag-Aftra Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter,  accounts shared a picture of the cast, writing: “As seen on TV (and the #SAGAFTRAstrike and #WGAstrike picket line).

“Thank you to everyone who joined us in #SAGAFTRAstrong solidarity. We are stronger together, and we’re in it to win it!”

The Parks And Recreation cast reunion comes as the major strike by Sag-Aftra nears one month – having begun on July 14.

Multiple famous have been pictured on the picket lines thus far in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, including Oscar-winning actors Brandan Fraser and Jessica Chastain.

Hilary Duff, Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Bacon and Bryan Cranston have also joined other union members on strike.

The strike has resulted in a major stalling of major Hollywood productions, events and award ceremonies, with actors forbidden from engaging in any promotional activity for work.

Sag-Aftra, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, has raised concerns over a number of issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Sacha Baron Cohen (Ian West/PA Wire)

Sacha Baron Cohen to bring back Ali G as part of new stand-up tour

