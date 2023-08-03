Hasbro selling eOne to Lionsgate in deal worth around £393m

Hasbro is selling its eOne television and movie business to Lionsgate in a deal worth around 500 million US dollars (£393 million), after having paid 4 billion dollars (£3.15 billion) for the company four years ago.

Hasbro said the agreement with Lionsgate includes 375 million dollars (£295 million) in cash and the assumption of production financing loans.

The acquisition will give Lionsgate access to eOne’s library of almost 6,500 titles, including Grey’s Anatomy, Yellowjackets and The Woman King. Lionsgate will also receive film development rights to Hasbro’s Monopoly, based on the popular board game.

£3.15 billion What Hasbro paid for Entertainment One in 2019

The deal allows the company to continue to scale its operations in the UK and Canada, where it has recently launched production partnerships with BBC Studios, Channel Four, the CBC, Rogers’ CityTV and Bell Media.

Hasbro purchased Entertainment One in 2019 in an all-cash deal valued at about 4 billion dollars. At the time, Hasbro was interested in eOne’s pre-school brands, which included Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Hasbro will still have access to Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, as it will keep ownership of the family brands division.

While Hasbro had high hopes for the deal, in November it announced that it was looking to sell the part of eOne’s television and film business not directly supporting its branded entertainment strategy.

The boards of Hasbro and Lionsgate have approved the transaction, which is targeted to close by the end of the year.

Hasbro will retain access to Peppa Pig (eOne/Astley Baker Davies)

Hasbro said it will use proceeds from the deal to retire a minimum of 400 million dollars (£314 million) of floating rate debt by year’s end.

The toy company also reported its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday. Hasbro lost 235 million dollars (£185 million), or 1.69 dollars per share, in the period, reversing a profit a year earlier.

Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortisation costs, came to 49 cents per share. That was below the 58 cents per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue for the company fell 10% to 1.21 billion dollars (£950 million), beating Wall Street’s estimate of 1.11 billion dollars (£870 million).

A year ago, Hasbro reported an adjusted profit of 1.15 dollars per share on revenue of 1.34 billion dollars (£1.05 billion).

Shares of Hasbro rose more than 2% in morning trading.